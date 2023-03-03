ECP writes letter to President Alvi, proposes polls in Punjab between April 30 and May 7

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Friday that it has written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi suggesting possible dates — between April 30 and May 7 — for elections in Punjab.

The decision was taken in the electoral body’s meeting today, which was presided by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

“The Election Commission has sent a letter to the president in light of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which the dates for holding the elections in Punjab have been suggested between April 30 and May 7, 2023,” an ECP press release, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said.

A copy of the letter sent to President Arif Alvi by the ECP suggesting possible date for elections in Punjab. — Photo by author

It stated that the commission was prepared to fulfil its constitutional and legal duty once the date for elections was selected by the president.

The press release further said that the ECP has written a letter to the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that the electoral body was waiting for his response regarding the date for polls in the province.

The announcement comes two days after the Supreme Court ruled that the elections to the Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days. It, however, allowed the ECP to propose a poll date that deviates from the 90-day deadline by the “barest minimum”, in case of any practical difficulty.

It also held that President Alvi and the KP governor will fix dates for Punjab and KP assemblies, respectively, in consultation with the ECP.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 14 and Jan 18, respectively. Under the law, the elections are to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

That means April 14 and April 17 were the deadlines for holding general elections to Punjab and KP assemblies, but the two governors instead of setting dates for elections after receiving the proposal from the ECP had advised the commission to consult stakeholders.

Chief secretaries and inspectors-general of the two provinces during meetings with the ECP had said they were short of police force and talked of terrorism threats, making out a case for putting off elections.

The finance division had also expressed its inability to provide funds and the interior ministry told the ECP that the army and civil armed forces will not be available.

‘A victory for the Constitution’

In a video message on Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that his party has welcomed the electoral body’s announcement and called it a “step in the right direction”.

“We believe that the ECP took the right step in light of the SC’s order,” he said, elaborating that the apex court had said in its Wednesday’s order that the president and ECP could go beyond the 90-day period of holding polls but it had also used the word “bare minimum”.

Fawad added that the final date for polls will now be announced by the president.

“We congratulate the public. This is a victory for the PTI, the nation and the Constitution.”