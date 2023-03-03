Census: Policeman to accompany enumerator in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued instructions to depute a police official with each enumerator to improve security during the digital census underway across the province.

The direction was issued by the chief secretary while chairing a meeting at civil secretariat on Thursday.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments as well as police and military officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

The chief secretary directed that the transportation plan should be implemented adding the census was an important national responsibility and there was no room for negligence. He asked the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the census and launch a special campaign to increase awareness among people.

The chief secretary said participation in the census was for the benefit of the people. He said the data obtained from the census would help in resource distribution and future planning. He appealed to people to fully cooperate with the enumerators in data collection. The chief secretary also started the census at the civil secretariat by writing a number.

Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadar Qazi briefed the meeting that census work had started in all districts across province.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2023