DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2023

Census: Policeman to accompany enumerator in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 10:38am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued instructions to depute a police official with each enumerator to improve security during the digital census underway across the province.

The direction was issued by the chief secretary while chairing a meeting at civil secretariat on Thursday.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments as well as police and military officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

The chief secretary directed that the transportation plan should be implemented adding the census was an important national responsibility and there was no room for negligence. He asked the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the census and launch a special campaign to increase awareness among people.

The chief secretary said participation in the census was for the benefit of the people. He said the data obtained from the census would help in resource distribution and future planning. He appealed to people to fully cooperate with the enumerators in data collection. The chief secretary also started the census at the civil secretariat by writing a number.

Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadar Qazi briefed the meeting that census work had started in all districts across province.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...
Avoidable fuss
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Avoidable fuss

After the Supreme Court ruling, govt's delaying tactics will put it on a collision course with the judiciary.
Stricter conditions
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Stricter conditions

It is also foolish to expect 'friendly countries' to step up to help us in a big way without the IMF on board.
Polluted coastline
02 Mar, 2023

Polluted coastline

KARACHI’S magnificent coastline is indeed a bounty nature has bestowed upon this megacity. Yet due to official...