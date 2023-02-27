DAWN.COM Logo

Three-day snow festival begins in Swat

Published February 27, 2023

SWAT: A three-day snow and sports festival started in the Gabin Jabba tourist resort here on Sunday.

Caretaker minister for communications and works Mohammad Ali Shah inaugurated the festival.

According to the organisers, a large number of tourists, artists, sportsmen, officials, mediapersons and locals participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, minister Ali Shah said despite the damage caused to the road infrastructure due to floods last year, a large number of people turned up at the inaugural ceremony of the Gabin Jabba festival, and gave credit for it to the district administration.

He said that despite the financial difficulties, the provincial government had been trying to execute the public-welfare projects.

Artists, players and stuntmen entertained the participants with their performances. Famous comedy Pashto artist Meerawas also performed and received applause from the audience.

Various food stalls were set up at the festival, while games were organised for children. The minister also distributed shields among the players.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority organised a daylong ‘Red Bull Home Run Skiing and Snowboarding Festival in Malam Jabba on Sunday. More than 70 athletes and skiers from Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Hunza, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Swat and Dir participated in the snowboarding and skiing competitions.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2023

