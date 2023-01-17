DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2023

40 nations, including Pakistan, urge Israel to lift ‘punitive’ sanctions on Palestinians

AFP Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 10:39am

Some 40 countries on Monday called on Israel to lift sanctions it imposed on the Palestinian Authority earlier this month over its push to get the UN’s top court to issue an advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation.

On December 30, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution requesting an opinion from the International Court of Justice on the issue of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

In retaliation, Israel announced a series of sanctions, including financial ones, on January 6 against the Palestinian Authority to make it “pay the price” for pushing for the resolution.

In a statement to journalists Monday, some 40 United Nations member states, reaffirming their “unwavering support” for the ICJ and international law, expressed “deep concern regarding the Israeli government’s decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the request by the General Assembly” to the court.

“Regardless of each country’s position on the resolution, we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution, and call for their immediate reversal,” the members said.

The statement is signed by countries that voted for this resolution (Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Ireland, Pakistan and South Africa, among others) but also by some that abstained — Japan, France and South Korea — and others that voted against, like Germany and Estonia.

“This is significant as it shows that regardless of how countries have voted, they are united in rejecting these punitive measures,” the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said in a statement.

Asked about the members’ statement, a spokeswoman for the UN secretary-general reiterated Antonio Guterres’s “deep concern” about “recent Israeli measures against the Palestinian Authority,” stressing that “there should be no retaliation” in connection with the ICJ.

A UN Security Council meeting on the Palestinian issue is scheduled for Wednesday.

A previous meeting this month, after the visit of an Israeli minister to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known in Judaism as the Temple Mount, led to a tense verbal exchange between Israeli and Palestinian diplomats.

Israel
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Jan 17, 2023 10:49am
UN must implement resolutions on Kashmir, IOK and Palistine.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 17, 2023 10:50am
India supported Israel against Palistine. OIC has taken note.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 17, 2023 10:55am
Apartheid israel is a threat to humanity and mankind.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 17, 2023 10:57am
UN ambassador is Chinese puppet holds no dignity of voice.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jan 17, 2023 11:05am
Don’t flatter yourselves, nobody cares about your vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jan 17, 2023 11:06am
@Zak , “UN must implement resolutions on Kashmir, IOK and Palistine.”- do yourself a favor and read the resolution abdul, you’ll see that you are the one who’s not implementing its step 1.
Reply Recommend 0
random
Jan 17, 2023 11:10am
Pakistan flag bearer on issues of Human Rights in Palestine and IOK.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...
Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...