Pakistan warns Israel against breaching sanctity of Al-Aqsa mosque

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has joined the international community in condemning Israel’s new far-right national security minister’s provocative visit on Tuesday to Al-Aqsa mosque compound, warning that breaching the sanctity of the holy site could inflame tensions in occupied Palestinian territories.

“Al-Aqsa is a holy site revered by Muslims around the world. Violation of its sanctity offends the religious sensitivities of Muslims and inflames an already tense situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Wednesday while condemning the visit of Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

She said the visit by the Israeli minister was “insensitive and provocative”. “Israel must cease its illegal actions and respect the sanctity of Muslim religious sites in the occupied Palestinian territories,” she added.

RAFAH (Gaza Strip): Protesters carry defaced posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir during a rally held on Wednesday to condemn the latter’s visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.—AFP
While reiterating Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause, she underscored Isla­mabad’s stance on the issue, which calls for the establishment of a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

Palestinians mull next moves after far-right minister’s provocative visit to holy site

Palestinians mull next moves

Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir’s tour stirred protests from across the Arab world and Western concern about long-standing understandings on non-Muslim access, add agencies.

Palestinians in Gaza are holding urgent talks on their next moves after the Israeli minister visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a step so far met with stern words rather than violence.

There have been fears controversial visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir could spark a war.

Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, had earlier warned such a move would be a “red line”.

Hours after Ben-Gvir’s appearance at the sensitive site, Hamas and other militant groups held emergency meetings to discuss a “proportionate” response, sources within the movement told AFP.

In a related development, leading ultra-Orthodox Jewish figures supporting Israel’s coalition government on Wednesday criticised the minister’s visit to the flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, adding internal religious dissent to a cascade of foreign censure.

One lawmaker accused Itamar Ben-Gvir of “goading the entire world”.

“It is forbidden to go up to the place of the Holy of Holies,” senior United Torah Judaism lawmaker Moshe Gafni said in parliament, referring to a part of Jewish temples that stood at the site in ancient times and was off-limits to most people.

Gafni said he had advised Ben-Gvir of this.

“Besides the aspect of religious law, there is nothing to be gained from just goading the entire world,” he said.

Among them were the three states which recently launched diplomatic ties with Israel: Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. Washington, meanwhile, warned it could “provoke violence” and recalled a 2000 visit by Israel’s then opposition leader Ariel Sharon.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023

Comments (23)
Infact
Jan 05, 2023 08:25am
Internal matter of Israel and Palestine
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jan 05, 2023 08:27am
Pakistan warns ? If Israel does not listen to you, then what you can do ?
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jan 05, 2023 08:28am
Do you think you are America ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Jan 05, 2023 08:28am
Instead of warning others, let us concentrate on Pakistan's doomed economy and overall instability. We are on the brink of economic collapse.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 05, 2023 08:29am
What leverage does Pakistan have on a country it doesn’t recognize. Honest Question.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jan 05, 2023 08:29am
First of all take care of domestic front to confront terrorists !
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jan 05, 2023 08:30am
Current internal situation demands you worry about Pakistan first !
Reply Recommend 0
Naneshwar Nigot
Jan 05, 2023 08:33am
Don't have money to eat but having confidence like you motivate me to achieve any thing in this universe. Thanks Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jan 05, 2023 08:36am
Some people just cant keep their noses out of other people's business.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Jan 05, 2023 08:36am
Do they care what pakistan minister says..
Reply Recommend 0
Cyco
Jan 05, 2023 08:36am
"Pakistan warns Israel" they may be shivering now!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 05, 2023 08:40am
Please no more empty waste of time threats,statements etc. Pakistan is broke with a broken state - we don't need anymore problems when others respond.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 05, 2023 08:41am
Israelis must be shivering now that Pakistan has warned Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Gurpreet Singh
Jan 05, 2023 08:41am
I’m sure all of Israel is shaking in its boots after Pakistan’s warning.
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Jan 05, 2023 08:42am
First deal with TTP
Reply Recommend 0
TK
Jan 05, 2023 08:42am
Warning from Pakistan. Hmm... now that should stop Netanyahu in his tracks.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Jan 05, 2023 08:46am
Israel will not be going anywhere near Al Aqsa mosque. They say the reason is due to this warning.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Jan 05, 2023 08:47am
Only great nations like Pakistan challenge oppressive,facist and revisionist states like Israel and saffron taliban ruled India.
Reply Recommend 0
Oracle
Jan 05, 2023 09:01am
Pakistan "warns"? With what ?
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Jan 05, 2023 09:02am
What can you do? Israel rejects your statement. FO.
Reply Recommend 0
RV
Jan 05, 2023 09:05am
Be watchful about commenting about Israel....you might not remain safe in your own house...besides, what makes you to comment about others when entire world is laughing at you
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 05, 2023 09:09am
Israel must be laughing out loud.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 05, 2023 09:10am
@Aliyah, Forget TTP, Pakistan can't even tackle street crimes.
Reply Recommend 0

