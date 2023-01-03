DAWN.COM Logo

Markets to close by 8:30pm, wedding halls by 10pm as govt approves energy conservation plan

Dawn.com Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 03:57pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad alongside other federal ministers. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has approved the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan — a policy aimed at saving energy — under which the timings of markets and wedding halls have been curtailed.

The development comes as the government resolves to reduce circular debt in the energy sector.

Media reports quoting the power division have said that the circular debt which stood at Rs2.253 trillion by end of September last year had now reached Rs2.437 trillion, showing an increase of Rs185bn.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the federal cabinet today, Asif said that the timings of wedding halls and markets across the country will be limited to 10pm and 8:30pm respectively.

“The plan will change the overall lifestyle and habit pattern of the nation and save us Rs60 billion.”

Asif said that the production of fans run on electricity will be halted by July. “Inefficient fans use around 120-130 watts of electricity. Across the globe, fans are available that use 60-80 watts,” he said, adding that the import duty on “inefficient” fans will be increased.

Moreover, he revealed that after Feb 1, 2023, incandescent bulbs would not be manufactured and additional taxes will be imposed on the ones that were imported. “We can say Rs22 billion by doing this.”

The minister went on to say that all government buildings and officers will consume efficient energy under the plan. “Court buildings and housing societies are also included in this.”

“Similarly, we have also decided to make the use of conical geysers mandatory within a year. These geysers use less gas and this way we will be able to save Rs92 billion.”

Asif also said that the government had decided to use street lights alternatively which he claimed would save Rs4 billion.

Furthermore, he said that the government would be introducing electric motorcycles this year. “Pakistan is using oil worth $3 billion annually. These e-bikes will be slightly expensive but we will provide financing and the costs will hopefully be covered within a year.”

Asif added that the federal cabinet had directed the formation of a committee to look into the work-from-home policy and the process will be completed within 8 to 10 days.

The government, the minister continued, was also bringing a building code for the construction sector as the maintenance cost of cement, iron and glass is very high.

He said that the authorities had discussed the conservation plan with traders from across the countries and “there is a consensus on it”.

“We even went to the president and briefed him on the plan. He supported it and gave us more constructive suggestions,” the minister told journalists, adding that “we requested him to play his role for the cause in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab”.

The plan, Asif added, would be enforced immediately and the cabinet will monitor it.

He also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had instructed all federal departments to decrease their energy consumption by 30 per cent.

“Today, symbolically, no lights were switched on in the cabinet room. All the curtains were open […] the curtains were removed and all the work was done under the natural sunlight.”

kash
Jan 03, 2023 03:54pm
just do daylight saving time in summer and winter.
Queen
Jan 03, 2023 03:55pm
What about the air conditioners in the homes of ministers?
Salman
Jan 03, 2023 03:55pm
Good job PDM. But problem is not turning the lights off in the cabinet room, problem is the people in the cabinet room.
Bajwa
Jan 03, 2023 03:57pm
All credit goes to me!
Raza
Jan 03, 2023 03:57pm
Habit plans!!! Who will change their habit plans which costs trillions of Rupees to the nation.
Shak
Jan 03, 2023 03:57pm
Finally someone uses common sense and takes this step. For years I couldn't understand why a country like us which is cash strapped and energy is not cheap decided to keeps it's markets open all night long.
VG
Jan 03, 2023 03:59pm
Defence minister announcing energy conservation measures, is this really his job?
Ibrahim S
Jan 03, 2023 04:04pm
These are difficult times, it’s a step toward a right direction . I guess the nation is still living in alternate reality .
Arshad Amin
Jan 03, 2023 04:05pm
Hope the current President doesn't grope Sherry Rehman’s breasts like PM Yusuf Gilani did.
Inam
Jan 03, 2023 04:09pm
Great job. We all need to do our part to pay back IMF loan
Zak
Jan 03, 2023 04:10pm
PDM have brought Pakistan to this collapsed economic level, early closures and defaults have never happened before, in history of pakistan.
Northern Tadka
Jan 03, 2023 04:11pm
Good decision. Also shut down all government offices and take back all government issued cars, it will save electricity and fuel used by non productive people.
