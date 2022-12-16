DAWN.COM Logo

Govt devises plan to conserve energy, cut import bill

Syed Irfan Raza Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 07:37am
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presides over a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan</p>

• Proposal to be presented in cabinet meeting for approval in consultation with provinces
• Marriyum’s statement suggests only $1.2bn could be saved in imports
• Says Imran must answer for ‘corruption, theft’

ISLAMABAD: The government has devised a national contingency energy-saving plan to stabilise the economy, conserve energy and cut the import bill because an “extraordinary situation” required “extraordinary measures”, the information minister said on Thursday.

The plan, prepared by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, was approved in a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the plan would be presented in the next cabinet meeting for final approval and all the chief ministers would also be invited so that it could be implemented in collaboration with the provinces.

Under the plan, a crackdown on electricity theft would be launched and many private and government buildings would be converted to solar energy.

She said the main purpose of the emergency energy saving plan was to reduce the pressure on citizens and the economy as the price of fuel, including oil, continued to rise in the global market.

“Extraordinary measures are required to deal with the extraordinary situation so that the contingency plan would significantly reduce the import bill,” she added.

The meeting was apprised that as a result of the energy-saving plan, billions of dollars could be saved annually that would help stabilise the economy.

Ms Aurangzeb said extraordinary measures were necessary to deal with the extraordinary situation in which every Pakistani would have to play his part.

The minister quoted Prime Minister Sharif as saying: “Saving energy is imperative for Pakistan’s survival.”

She later said in a Twitter post that “Pakistan’s import bill is $29 billion annually. This amount in rupees is more than 6 kharab rupees. As a result of the energy saving plan, annual savings of billions of dollars have been estimated, which is more than 262bn in Pakistani rupees”.

However, her tweet was riddled with errors as $29bn equals Rs60 kharab (or Rs6 trillion) and the country’s import bill crossed $80bn in the previous fiscal year. Besides, savings of Rs262bn would result in reducing the bill by a mere $1.2bn.

Perhaps this is what prompted a Twitter user to tell Ms Aurangzeb: “We also want to live in a Pakistan where the import bill is $29bn.”

Imran’s accountability

Later, Ms Aurangzeb said PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who had held others accountable for four years, should also face accountability for deeds during his own four years rule from 2018 to 2022.

She said the alleged misuse of Toshakhana gifts by Mr Khan was an “open-and-shut case”.

“It is not only a case of watches and gifts worth billions of rupees but of non-declaration of assets in his returns,” she said.

She said the masses had stopped listening to Mr Khan’s “false narrative” of accusing political opponents of corruption.

She also lashed out at the Punjab government, saying the provincial administration had turned educational institutions into political arenas.

The minister said she was glad to see that “youth are moving away from the politics of division and corruption of Imran Khan”, as they had realised that the country was economically far better before Mr Khan came to power.

The youth also knew that the country was facing an economic crisis due to Mr Khan’s “inefficiency and incompetence”, she said, adding: “Now Imran Khan has to answer for his corruption and theft.”

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 16, 2022 07:40am
Conserving Energy is NOT Required, What we want is You STOP Stealing the Money !
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 16, 2022 07:45am
Cash-strapped Pakistan Fails to secure LNG, oil deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Dec 16, 2022 07:51am
Set an example - stop your foreign trips at the tax payers expense
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Faruqui
Dec 16, 2022 07:51am
Crook ruling elite and import mafia a recipe for total economic disaster!
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Dec 16, 2022 07:54am
HE IS wonder man as producing electricty from solar panels require lot of money that Pakistan does not have.He can grant a loan to his country with a hefty interest rate. Family business will also shine and corrupt money will become legal. Take my money and invest under your name.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Dec 16, 2022 08:00am
Seriously ?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ji
Dec 16, 2022 08:00am
so you are an angel and imran is corrupt. right. what a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Dec 16, 2022 08:04am
What a plan, sir ji !!! Looks like Pakistan will be all SOLAR from 2023 New years day. May be someone in the PM's family or relatives or friends have owned Solar panel business.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 16, 2022 08:05am
Stop giving out corner plots, permits and fat pensions to billionaire retirees
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Dec 16, 2022 08:22am
Family is here after 4 years and big solar plans.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Dec 16, 2022 08:24am
The collapse is near.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Dec 16, 2022 08:25am
Sure. That is why you are punishing private homes who saved up to install solar panels by cutting their unit buying rates by less than half. Hypocrisy!
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 16, 2022 08:25am
Need to cut PM’s foreign trips, specially the ones to London, and how long can the people of Pakistan afford for the FM Bilawal to stay out in Europe and America for weeks at a time? If I’m not mistaken, Bilawal has spent more time outside Pakistan than inside ever since this government was forcefully imported onto the people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Wali Ph.D.
Dec 16, 2022 08:27am
When 5000cc+ government vehicles with green number plates are used to pick & drop off officer kids at school and family shopping then conservation??
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Dec 16, 2022 08:28am
If I remember correctly Covid was prevalent during Mr Khan's time. The key quesito that everyone fails to ask... What exactly did you guys do with the billions of dollars loans taken during yours and PPP time? What were they used for? I don't see mega dams or any other projects. If you think 80 billion dollars produced a couple of motorways, then they must have been made from gold.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Dec 16, 2022 08:36am
Planning is always the easy part. Executing it is much harder.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 16, 2022 08:37am
No dollars. No fuel. No electricity.. Energy conservation done!
Reply Recommend 0

