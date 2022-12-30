DAWN.COM Logo

Mother of Indian PM Modi passes away at 99

Dawn.com Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 12:49pm
<p>Indian Prime Minister carries the mortal remains of his mother. — Photo courtesy: NDTV</p>

The mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 99.

According to Hindustan Times, Modi and his brothers performed the last rites of their mother in Gandhinagar, the capital of the state of Gujarat.

Modi and his elder brother Somabhai Modi were seen lighting the pyre of their mother at the crematorium as other family members surrounded them, the report said.

The report further said that Heeraben was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to ill health. At the time, doctors treating her had said that she was stable and recovering.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian premier paid tribute to his mother. He honoured her “glorious” long life and said that a “century rests at feet of God,” Hindustan Times reported.

NDTV added that Heeraben used to live with Modi’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” he said.

Comments (10)
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Dec 30, 2022 12:50pm
Condolences to Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Dec 30, 2022 01:04pm
Condolences from Pakistan on sad demise of Indian PM’s mother.
Reply Recommend 0
Ranatunga
Dec 30, 2022 01:10pm
A noble soul. RIP Mr Modi is an exemplary son.
Reply Recommend 0
EmptyCoffers
Dec 30, 2022 01:12pm
R. I. P.. Maa
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Dec 30, 2022 01:16pm
R.I.P Heeraben Modi. Thanks for giving birth to a visionary leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Dec 30, 2022 01:23pm
She and rest of Modi's family live a very ordinary life unlike the corrupt Gandhi family and other political families across India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fly
Dec 30, 2022 01:34pm
R I P
Reply Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Dec 30, 2022 01:50pm
May her soul rest in eternal peace
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Dec 30, 2022 02:06pm
What a great lady. Rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2022 02:14pm
Condolences to Modi ji and family.
Reply Recommend 0

