Mother of Indian PM Modi passes away at 99

The mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 99.

According to Hindustan Times, Modi and his brothers performed the last rites of their mother in Gandhinagar, the capital of the state of Gujarat.

Modi and his elder brother Somabhai Modi were seen lighting the pyre of their mother at the crematorium as other family members surrounded them, the report said.

The report further said that Heeraben was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to ill health. At the time, doctors treating her had said that she was stable and recovering.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian premier paid tribute to his mother. He honoured her “glorious” long life and said that a “century rests at feet of God,” Hindustan Times reported.

NDTV added that Heeraben used to live with Modi’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” he said.