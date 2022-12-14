DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 15, 2022

FM Bilawal urges world to confront genocidal threats in ‘certain countries’

APP Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 11:47pm
<p>Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks in the UN Security Council on Wednesday. — APP</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks in the UN Security Council on Wednesday. — APP

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the global community to confront threats of genocide against minorities in “certain countries”.

Speaking in the UN Security Council (UNSC), FM Bilawal said: “We must confront the rise of the ideologies of hate, xenophobia, populist extremism and racial and religious intolerance, including Islamophobia, which imposes discrimination and violence, and even threats of genocide, against vulnerable minorities in certain countries.”

He said multilateralism must be based on “universal and consistent adherence” to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter — self-determination of peoples, non-use or threat of force, non-acquisition of territory by the use of force, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The UN General Assembly must play the “central role” in reinforcing multilateralism and enhancing equity and justice in international relations, he added.

The foreign minister said the world’s attention must also turn away from “pursuing narrow national ambitions” to addressing the global threats and challenges it confronts: climate change; nuclear threat; terrorism; refugees and migration; famine and hunger; the misuse of the metaverse.

Bilawal stressed upon the UNSC to implement its resolutions over the Kashmir dispute and deliver upon its commitment to peace in the region.

“We believe it a multinational agenda, an agenda of this UNSC and if you want to see the success of the multilateral institution or multilateralism and the success of this very council, surely you can aid in this process; allow the implementation of the resolutions of the UNSC, when it comes to the question of Kashmir, prove that multilateralism can succeed, prove that the UNSC can succeed and deliver peace in the region,” he added.

The foreign minister is on a seven-day visit for talks with world leaders at the UN headquarters and with senior US officials in Washington.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...
Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...