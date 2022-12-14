DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 14, 2022

Bilawal in New York to host G77 moot tomorrow

Anwar Iqbal Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 08:45am
foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will host the ministerial conference of the G-77 and China during the visit.—APP
foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will host the ministerial conference of the G-77 and China during the visit.—APP

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York on Tuesday on a seven-day visit for talks with world leaders at the UN headquarters and with senior US officials in Washington.

“The foreign minister’s programme includes multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington,” his office said in a statement issued after his departure from Islamabad.

During his six-day stay in New York, the foreign minister will host and chair the ministerial conference of the G-77 and China — the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.

FM will also meet senior US officials in Washington

Mr Bhutto-Zardari will also meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his stay in New York. On Dec 14, he will participate in a debate at the UN Security Council on the “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism”.

The minister will travel to Washington on Dec 19 where he will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members. He will also engage with think-tanks and the media.

He will share Pakistan’s perspective on climate change and the colossal damage inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan, Foreign Office.

At the UN, the foreign minister will chair a ministerial meeting of the group on development, which will be Pakistan’s last as G77 chair. Islamabad assumed the group’s leadership in January 2021, while Cuba will chair the G77 and China for 2023.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...
Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...