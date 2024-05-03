DAWN.COM Logo

Govt extradites Oslo Pride shooting suspect to Norway

AFP Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 09:47pm
Arfan Bhatti (R), a Norwegian of Pakistani origin, sits with his lawyer John Christian Elden in the Oslo District Court, on June 3, 2008, on charges of plotting attacks against the US and Israeli embassies and shooting at a synagogue. — AFP/File
The federal government has extradited to Norway a known radical suspected of masterminding an Oslo shooting on the eve of the 2022 Pride festival, Norwegian authorities said on Friday.

On the night of June 25, 2022, just hours before the Pride parade was to take place, a man opened fire outside two bars in central Oslo, including a well-known gay club, killing two men and wounding nine others.

The suspected shooter, Zaniar Matapour, a 44-year-old Norwegian of Iranian origin, is currently on trial accused of an “act of terror”.

Matapour has pleaded not guilty, and psychiatric experts are at odds over his mental health and thereby his legal responsibility.

Arfan Bhatti, a 46-year-old who has lived and is well known in Norway, is suspected of having planned the attack but left Norway for Pakistan before the shooting.

Even though Norway and Pakistan have no agreement on extraditions, Pakistani authorities agreed to grant Oslo’s request.

“Arfan Bhatti is now on a plane escorted by Norwegian police,” Norway’s Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl told reporters on Friday.

Bhatti, who denies any involvement and had opposed extradition, will be placed in custody on arrival in Oslo, Norwegian police said.

He is suspected of being an “accomplice to an aggravated act of terror”, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Bhatti is expected to be called to testify during Matapour’s trial, police said. Bhatti’s lawyer was angry that his client was extradited before the Supreme Court had a chance to rule on his case.

“This way of doing things calls into question the respect of law and international legal principles,” John Christian Elden said.

Under siege
Updated 03 May, 2024

Under siege

Whether through direct censorship, withholding advertising, harassment or violence, the press in Pakistan navigates a hazardous terrain.
Meddlesome ways
03 May, 2024

Meddlesome ways

AFTER this week’s proceedings in the so-called ‘meddling case’, it appears that the majority of judges...
Mass transit mess
03 May, 2024

Mass transit mess

THAT Karachi — one of the world’s largest megacities — does not have a mass transit system worth the name is ...
Punishing evaders
02 May, 2024

Punishing evaders

THE FBR’s decision to block mobile phone connections of more than half a million individuals who did not file...
Engaging Riyadh
Updated 02 May, 2024

Engaging Riyadh

It must be stressed that to pull in maximum foreign investment, a climate of domestic political stability is crucial.
Freedom to question
02 May, 2024

Freedom to question

WITH frequently suspended freedoms, increasing violence and few to speak out for the oppressed, it is unlikely that...