Bilawal tells world to break ‘stereotypes’ about Pakistan

Dawn Report Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 08:02am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari meets his Singaporian counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during his visit to the country on Friday. — APP
KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called upon the world to move away from its stereotypical image and look towards Pakistan as a “promising emerging market” full of opportunities.

The foreign minister met Singapore President Halimah Yacob and his counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during his visit to the country on Friday.

In an interview with the Singapore-based English language daily The Strait Times before the visit, the foreign minister said there was a need for the world to have a fresh look at Pakistan away from its stereotypical image.

“As a young political leader, I strongly feel that the world needs to have a fresh look at Pakistan, away from its stereotypical image,” he said.

“There are so many opportunities in Pakistan awaiting the world, for which the first step is to lift the travel advisories against the country. I strongly feel that the world needs to look at us more objectively, as a promising emerging market,” he told The Strait Times.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari remarked that online trading and e-commerce activities were on the rise in Pakistan and Asian countries that outsource IT and financial services and can benefit from the young population.

He said Pakistan was keen to forge closer cooperation with Southeast Asia’s digital economy and enhance ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), especially in the technical and vocational education sector.

“Some recent initiatives of Asean are of great interest to Pakistan which we believe are bound to unlock immense trade and investment opportunities for emerging economies including Pakistan,” he said in the interview.

During his meetings with President Yacob and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, Mr Bhutto-Zardari emphasised the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in Asean, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.

In the meeting with Ms Yacob, the two leaders welcomed the progress in bilateral relations and expressed the desire to consolidate cooperation in diverse fields.

During the breakfast meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, the foreign minister highlighted the importance of regular interaction and dialogue and high-level visits to promote people-to-people contacts, the FO added.

The two leaders agreed to “unlock the potential for economic cooperation” and collaborate in the fields of agriculture, digital economy and digital finance. They also exchanged views on the regional situation and agreed to stay in contact to promote cooperation.

The foreign minister also visited the Asia-Pacific headquarters of Meta — the parent company of Facebook — where he launched the “Stars Programme” for content monetisation in Pakistan.

According to the FO, the initiative will lead to the capacity building of young entrepreneurs in the country. He also highlighted the potential of the IT sector in Pakistan and expressed the desire for enhanced cooperation between Meta and Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

KJ
Dec 10, 2022 08:08am
Bilawal's plea and convincing sounds hollow, to say the least.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 10, 2022 08:13am
Till you and your “ neutrals “change, nothing is going to change.
Reply Recommend 0
Al
Dec 10, 2022 08:14am
There is one stereotypes- that Bhutto and Sharif families are corrupt as robbers
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 10, 2022 08:24am
Guilt conscious needs no accuser
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 10, 2022 08:27am
……….no one invests in a bankrupt, corrupt and defaulted country…..
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 10, 2022 08:27am
He is right but PTI n Niazi's cronies wont allow anyone to make progress in this country..their agenda is to destabilize Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 10, 2022 08:27am
The narrative about Pakistan contained in Lee Kuan Yew's autobiography stands true to this day. This upstart's laments are just puffery.
Reply Recommend 0
Babban
Dec 10, 2022 08:30am
Did you ask for some funds. Roaming around the world to make his career!
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Dec 10, 2022 08:41am
What is the purpose or the visit? Singapore will not give you a dime.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Dec 10, 2022 09:34am
Bilawal, you cannot insist countries to respect Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Dec 10, 2022 09:35am
MR.bilawal , they already broke stereotypes, since you were imposed as FM
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Dec 10, 2022 09:36am
Stop running to London with your foreign investment for them and us to believe
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 10, 2022 09:39am
Very well initiative. FM Bilawal must invite Singapore to invest in Pakistan.Singapore needs developed lands to set up industries. Pakistan can specifically make a Singapore free trade zones, with incentives of tax holidays, the Pakistanis will get jobs, and exchequer will receive much wanted foreign exchange.
Reply Recommend 0

