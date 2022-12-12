DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 13, 2022

FM Bilawal to visit US from Dec 14-21: Foreign Office

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 11:20pm

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United States from December 14-21 with “multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements” in New York and Washington DC on the itinerary.

Providing a breakdown of his trip, a Foreign Office press release issued on Monday (today) said the foreign minister will kick off the visit by meeting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participating in a “high-level debate” at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” on Dec 14.

Bilawal will then host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China from Dec 15-16 in New York.

“Agenda of the conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing developing countries in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters and geopolitical developments,” the press release reads.

Travelling next to Washington DC on Dec 19, FM Bilawal will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen and community members. “He will also engage with think tanks and the media,” the press release added.

“During his official meetings, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed to carry forward the momentum in Pakistan-US bilateral relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience and economic development,” the FO said.

The FO added that Bilawal will share Pakistan’s perspective on climate change and sensitise his interlocutors on the “colossal damage” inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the government’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation plan.

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...
Nacta’s findings
Updated 11 Dec, 2022

Nacta’s findings

A constant state of war is unsustainable, and dialogue is ideally the solution.
Delaying dissolution
11 Dec, 2022

Delaying dissolution

IN acting on political decisions, time is of the essence. This truth may have eluded PTI chairman Imran Khan as, on...
Interest-free economy
11 Dec, 2022

Interest-free economy

RECENT debate by a Senate panel on the government’s plan — if we can call it one — to implement a riba-free...