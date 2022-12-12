FM Bilawal to visit US from Dec 14-21: Foreign Office

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United States from December 14-21 with “multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements” in New York and Washington DC on the itinerary.

Providing a breakdown of his trip, a Foreign Office press release issued on Monday (today) said the foreign minister will kick off the visit by meeting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participating in a “high-level debate” at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” on Dec 14.

Bilawal will then host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China from Dec 15-16 in New York.

“Agenda of the conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing developing countries in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters and geopolitical developments,” the press release reads.

Travelling next to Washington DC on Dec 19, FM Bilawal will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen and community members. “He will also engage with think tanks and the media,” the press release added.

“During his official meetings, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed to carry forward the momentum in Pakistan-US bilateral relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience and economic development,” the FO said.

The FO added that Bilawal will share Pakistan’s perspective on climate change and sensitise his interlocutors on the “colossal damage” inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the government’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation plan.