PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah says induction of ‘independent’ senators, including Naqvi, continuation of hybrid regime

Nadir Guramani Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 03:13pm
Senator Afnan Ullah Khan speaks in an interview on Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh’. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan has spoken out against electing independent candidates as senators — including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi — and called it a “continuation of the hybrid system”.

In an interview on Dawn News programme Doosra Rukh last night, Khan said, “Making independent members senators is a continuation of the hybrid system of 2017.”

“In my opinion, if we had got a simple majority the situation would have been vastly different,” he said, adding that situation would have headed towards the direction of the question posed by the host regarding the accountability of retired generals Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed.

“Because this is a weak government, we have the option of either solving people’s problems or creating chaos,” he stated. “And given the economic situation, we think its more important to provide relief to the people.”

However, Khan added that those who take the unconstitutional route — or “try to deface the Constitution” — will be held accountable “sooner or later”.

“Whether its Mohsin Naqvi sahib, the finance minister sahib (Muhammad Aurangzeb) or Faisal Vawda sahib, we are not happy,” Khan said, adding despite voting for Naqvi, it wasn’t a decision they are happy with and called it a “fruits” of the 2017 hybrid system.

“One is inside the Adiala jail right now and the other is this,” he said, “And this can’t be turned overnight, it will have to be controlled slowly.”

While answering the question of the hybrid system in place, he rhetorically asked, “How else can an independent become a senator in this system?”

The senator said that there is a system already running in the country, however it is not the system they’ve put — they’ve “come under the belly of this hybrid system”.

When asked what would have happened if PML-N had not supported the independents, the senator said that the economic situation would have gotten worse and “chaos would have spread”.

“I can assure you that more than 90 per cent of my party was against the decision, however Mian Nawaz Sharif decided so,” he said about forming a government after the Feb 8 polls.

