DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 14, 2022

Pakistan-New Zealand series to start on Dec 26

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 10:38am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward New Zea­land’s forthcoming tour to Pakistan by a day.

The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on Dec 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena, formerly known as the National Stadium, in Karachi while the second will be played in Multan from Jan 3.

The three ODIs will be staged on Jan 10, 12 and 14 at the same venue in Karachi.

Revised tour schedule:

Dec 26-30: First Test, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Jan 3-7: Second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Jan 10: First ODI, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Jan 12: Second ODI, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Jan 14: Third ODI, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...
Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...