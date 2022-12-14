Pakistan-New Zealand series to start on Dec 26

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward New Zea­land’s forthcoming tour to Pakistan by a day.

The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on Dec 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena, formerly known as the National Stadium, in Karachi while the second will be played in Multan from Jan 3.

The three ODIs will be staged on Jan 10, 12 and 14 at the same venue in Karachi.

Revised tour schedule:

Dec 26-30: First Test, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Jan 3-7: Second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Jan 10: First ODI, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Jan 12: Second ODI, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Jan 14: Third ODI, National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022