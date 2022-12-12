Society’s reach in setting policy direction

While there is a lot of public discourse on the need for change or transformation, policymakers have remained trapped in firefighting for a long time. So the question arises: how and when will change come about and how will the huge challenges be overcome?

However, according to fast-changing ground realities, it is becoming apparent that society will act as a catalyst for triggering inclusive economic development and forging democracy that serves many and not a few. The economically, politically and socially vulnerable or those left behind struggle to make a difference.

Time and tide are on their side. The voices of the deprived have started gathering informal support from some segments of government and a relatively more vibrant society.

To pick a random example, the participants of a recent conference jointly organised in Islamabad by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Friedrich Naumman Foundation on local government (LG) empowerment included leading scholars and lawyers, women rights activists, representatives of progressive think tanks, members of parliament belonging to PPP, ANP and MQM and PTI leaders.

The PML-N was represented by Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarrar. This demonstrates unity in diversity.

The dominant divisive power politics adversely impact the country’s governance and weaken the government’s writ. But coupled with social exclusion, it is opening up space for a bigger role for the various segments of society getting glued together by shared values.

In the past, the LG structure ­was solely defined by civil or military rulers. But now, there is an informal and loose coalition whose participants act individually and collectively to demand effective empowerment of the LGs to enable them to deliver effectively.

While the major political parties have been frustrating such moves, some analysts are confident that if civil society keeps sustained pressure on them to do the right thing, meaningful devolution of power can become a reality.

To quote Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times, “no matter how hard you try, you cannot stop the dynamic movement of (US) society. It will churn and churn and churn, until eventually, the dam breaks.” And a social scientist says a lively political interaction between active citizens and active leaders is necessary to achieve distributive and social justice.

Conceding space to local opposition parties whose support the Sindh government did not need, Sindh’s Labour Minister Saeed Ghani says after competition of the devolution of powers, LG representatives would be able to discharge their duties without the support of the provincial government.

It has recently decided to transfer the collection of property tax to the LGs and expects their revenues to go up. However, there is still no clarity about the authority and obligations of the LGs. According to the observations and recommendations of distinguished speakers at the Islamabad conference, the current LG structures will not deliver even if elected LG are in place.

Article 140-A of the Constitution is inadequate to safeguard local governments; the provincial governments’ municipal and legislative responsibilities should be delinked and the LGs should be enabled to make their own rules of business.

Article 140-A of the Constitution stipulates that political, administrative and financial authority and responsibility be devolved to the third tier of government so that they can function effectively.

Mr Tarrar proposed that any amendment in laws of local bodies should require the approval of a two-thirds majority in the provincial assembly to ensure elected local bodies are not suspended.

In Punjab, the chief minister has assumed the authority to suspend or dissolve any local government, which in his view, is not able to perform its statutory obligations. And he can appoint any officer to exercise its authority. This, says an analyst, means LGs can only serve at the pleasure of the chief minister.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur says the local representatives’ power and funds will gradually increase. He was talking to a 15-member representative delegation of tehsil chairmen, who met him to present their demands, including an increase in resources.

According to an analyst, the provinces treat LGs as a competitor and not a collaborative arm. Certain economists have long been of the view that the solutions to the problem of distributive and social justice will emerge from civil society.

Addressing the Islamabad conference, lawyer Hamid Khan, a PTI leader, observed that the members of the provincial and national assemblies have become ‘unnecessarily rivals’ to LGs. He recommended that development funds be given to local bodies.

Devolving powers and resources to the elected local government would improve the delivery of basic public goods and services, build the trust of the citizens in the government, and lower the degree of dissatisfaction and helplessness, says Dr Ishrat Husain, known for his deep insight on governmental reforms.

After growing experience in managing and solving problems, local government leaders can tackle the issues when they reach the provincial and national governments. Thus, in his view, the political parties will be able to meet the expectations of the electorate.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 12th, 2022