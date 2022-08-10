DAWN.COM Logo

1 dead, 5 injured in grenade attack in Balochistan's Khuzdar area

Ghalib Nihad Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 03:20pm
A crowd panics at the scene of a reported blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan, Wednesday. — Photo by author
A crowd panics at the scene of a reported blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan, Wednesday. — Photo by author

One person was killed and five injured in a grenade attack in Balochistan's Khuzdar area on Wednesday, confirmed Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (retd) Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai.

He said the attack occurred at Khuzdar's Azadi Chowk and further investigation was underway.

The DC said the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khuzdar for treatment and the condition of two was critical.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the "bomb blast", according to a statement issued from his office.

The chief minister expressed regret at the loss of life and said the elements subjecting innocent people to terrorism were not deserving of any leeway.

He ordered police and administration officials to bring such elements involved in the incident to justice and improve the effectiveness of security measures in the area as well as the whole province.

CM Bizenjo also instructed that the victims be provided with the best treatment facilities.

Earlier this year, at least five security personnel were martyred and 19 people injured in a blast near Thandi Sarak in district Sibi on March 8.

Before that on March 2, three people, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed while 24 people were injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road.

