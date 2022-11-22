DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

PM Shehbaz, PPP’s Zardari hold meeting to discuss ‘overall situation’ of the country

Tahir Sherani Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 08:00pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari hold a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday. — PMO</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari hold a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday. — PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday to discuss the “overall situation” of the country.

A statement released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the former president enquired about PM Shehbaz’s well-being and was thanked for his visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 15 after returning from the UK. It was the third time the prime minister had tested positive for the virus.

The meeting between the two leaders today was held amid the process for the next army chief’s appointment.

A day ago, the prime minister had sought a defence ministry summary for the appointment of the new army chief, along with the service dossiers of all prospe­ctive candidates, as the government seems set to name outgoing Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s successor by Friday.

Speaking in Monday’s National Assembly session, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said his ministry had received the prime minister’s letter, asking for the initiation of the appointment process on Monday, which had been forwarded to General Headquarters.

He said the summary, along with the service dossiers of the senior-most lieutenant generals proposed for elevation and appointment as chief of army staff and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, was likely to be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) within two days.

Speaking on a point of order, he said it was possible that the process of the army chief’s appointment would be completed in two to three days.

Blaming the media for giving the matter too much hype, Asif said: “The media itself is in a state of confusion … I request them from the floor of this house to maintain the sanctity of the process”.

Earlier on Monday, sections of the media had speculated that the summary for the appointment of the chief of army staff had already reached the PMO. Asif, however, told reporters after a meeting with the prime minister that there was no summary as yet.

“We are not under pressure, nor are we in a hurry. The process is expected to be completed by Nov 25,” he had asserted.

Gen Bajwa is retiring on Nov 29, while Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza would retire on Nov 27.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...