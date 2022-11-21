DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 21, 2022

Over 250 pedal in Karachi to raise funds for flood-hit children

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 09:24am
Some of the participants in the cycling event.
Some of the participants in the cycling event.

KARACHI: Over 250 cyclists participated in The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Cycle For Change event on Sunday to help raise funds to bring flood-affected children in Pakistan back to school.

A significant number of cyclist groups participated from various parts of Karachi and gathered at the TCF School Shirin Sultan Dossa Campus, Qayyumabad to advocate for quality education.

Currently, 3.5 million children in Pakistan are facing a learning disruption due to the flood crisis — worsening the education crisis in the country. Displacement, loss of family income and damage to the education infrastructure are forcing children to drop out of school. Many are taking up work to support their families, while girls are at an increased risk of child marriages.

In order to address this challenge, TCF is proceeding with not just rebuilding the schools that got damaged, but is determined to bring these vulnerable children back to school and safeguard their future through quality education.

This is the second year into this event owing to its huge success last year and it will be celebrated as an annual TCF event.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...
The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...