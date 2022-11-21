Over 250 pedal in Karachi to raise funds for flood-hit children

KARACHI: Over 250 cyclists participated in The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Cycle For Change event on Sunday to help raise funds to bring flood-affected children in Pakistan back to school.

A significant number of cyclist groups participated from various parts of Karachi and gathered at the TCF School Shirin Sultan Dossa Campus, Qayyumabad to advocate for quality education.

Currently, 3.5 million children in Pakistan are facing a learning disruption due to the flood crisis — worsening the education crisis in the country. Displacement, loss of family income and damage to the education infrastructure are forcing children to drop out of school. Many are taking up work to support their families, while girls are at an increased risk of child marriages.

In order to address this challenge, TCF is proceeding with not just rebuilding the schools that got damaged, but is determined to bring these vulnerable children back to school and safeguard their future through quality education.

This is the second year into this event owing to its huge success last year and it will be celebrated as an annual TCF event.

