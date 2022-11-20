DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 20, 2022

Five killed, 18 injured in US gay nightclub shooting

Reuters Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 05:57pm
<p>A view of various security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street, after a shooting in a club, in Colarado Springs, Colorado, US, November 20. — Reuters</p>

A view of various security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street, after a shooting in a club, in Colarado Springs, Colorado, US, November 20. — Reuters

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said, adding that upon arrival, officers located one person who was believed to be the suspect inside the club.

She did not give any information on the motive for the attack and declined to say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.” The club said in a statement on its Facebook page, that it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community … We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue.

By 4am (1100 GMT), police had taped off the area around the club, which is located in a strip mall on the outskirts of Colorado Springs.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

The shooter had claimed allegiance to a leader of the militant Islamic State group. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...
IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...