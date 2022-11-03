SHC berates police for filing incomplete report on cases against MQM's Babar Ghauri

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday came down hard on police for filing an incomplete report about pending cases against former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and directed the inspector general of police to submit a comprehensive statement till the next hearing.

A division bench headed by Justice K. K. Agha said that in the light of its last order, the anti-corruption establishment said there was no inquiry/investigation pending against the petitioner.

However, it stated that the IGP had sought more time to gather the information as his report said that the replies of most of the DIGs were awaited.

The bench deplored that it was not expecting this matter was to be dealt with in a piecemeal manner by asking every DIG to file report whether an FIR/investigation was pending against the petitioner in Sindh.

It directed the IGP to file a comprehensive statement till Dec 15 or else appear in court in person. The bench also directed the special prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau to file a similar report till the next hearing and asked a deputy attorney general to file his response as well.

Earlier, the bench had directed federal and provincial law officers as well as NAB prosecutor, police and others to file statements whether any inquiry, investigation or FIR was pending against the petitioner.

Initially, former shipping minister through his attorney had petitioned the SHC in June and submitted that he was abroad and willing to come back and surrender before trial courts to face trial and sought protective bail.

Subsequently, the SHC had granted him protective bail in a corruption reference and a money laundering and terror financing case.

Thereafter, an additional prosecutor general Sindh and assistant advocate general informed the SHC that the petitioner had again left the country after getting bail in pending cases from trial courts.

The lawyer for petitioner argued that former minister has feared that he would be arrested when he will return again to Pakistan on the basis of some known enquires and sought directives for respondents to provide details whether any such inquiry/investigation is pending against the petitioner so he could obtain protective/transitory bail prior to his return to country.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022