PTI chief trained by ‘spy masters’, says Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz lambasted Imran Khan during a press conference held here on Tuesday, questioning the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman’s democratic credentials and alleging that he was trained by past spy chiefs.

“Today, Nawaz Sharif and his stance [against establishment interference] are vindicated. When the interference stopped, Imran fell flat on his face,” Ms Nawaz told a group of reporters at Stanhope House.

“Imran Khan does not even pretend to be a democrat because his very ABCs of politics are flawed. His teachers were General Pasha and General Zaheerul Islam, no wonder his politics are flawed,” she said, referring to previous heads of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

She also hit out at Mr Khan’s offer, as revealed by the incumbent ISI chief in a presser last week, about the proposed “unlimited extension” in the army chief’s tenure.

“Those who changed his nappies, that group that he is looking for, he will not find them,” Ms Nawaz said.

She said it is “a very good thing” if the establishment says it is neutral. “That is their responsibility; that is their role. It is very welcome if this is the decision and I hope it is permanent.”

She also said that Imran’s controversial statements about the establishment had compelled the head of the premier intelligence agency to speak publicly, though he is known to stay away from the media spotlight.

This was the first press conference Ms Nawaz has had in London since she arrived here early in October. “I was waiting for the reality of the long march to unfold in front of the people before I spoke,” she said, adding that attendance at the PTI’s march has been poor.

Her father, Nawaz Sharif, was in the office during the press conference, but did not participate in the presser or the subsequent Q&A session.

In her remarks, Ms Nawaz accused Imran Khan of trying to pressure institutions through “bullying tactics”, adding that he wanted to pressure the establishment to disrupt the appointment of the new chief in November. “He is hoping for the establishment’s support.”

“The appointment of the army chief is the prerogative of the prime minister, and Shehbaz Sharif will fulfill his responsibility in accordance with the constitution.”

She added that Mr Khan’s claims that he is engaged in talks with members of the establishment were a ploy to fool his supporters into attending the march. “He didn’t even tell the nation about his meeting with the army chief. When the DG ISI revealed it, the truth came out that he meets them behind closed doors at night and grabs them by the collar in the day.”

“His frustration levels are high because the march was his trump card and people haven’t shown up as expected,” she claimed.

On the issue of criticism of the establishment, Ms Nawaz said that all parties had criticised the establishment in the past, but “on the basis of democratic princi[ples”.

“Imran is doing it so he gets the crown back on his head – otherwise he will abuse them.”

Ms Nawaz also questioned Mr Khan on a recent claim where he said that the establishment told him that the Sharifs and Zardari are “thieves”.

“There is no bigger proof of Nawaz Sharif’s innocence. First Shaukat Aziz [Siddiqui] spoke, then the late Arshad Malik revealed the conspiracy to keep Nawaz Sharif out of politics. Now Imran Khan is saying the establishment told him they are thieves…

She asked, “So you [Imran] repeated everything you were told verbatim? What proof did you want to show in court about this alleged corruption? That ‘establishment told me so’?”

She even criticised former chief justice Saqib Nisar, saying he “could not show his face in public” as he was part of the conspiracy to bring down the Sharifs.

“You came to power by imprisoning Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, by disqualifying him, by blocking opposition candidates on some excuse or the other,” she added, in response to a question about Mr Khan’s claim that he can defeat Mr Sharif in his home constituency.

On a question about Nawaz’s return, Ms Nawaz said “that day will come soon”.

“When that day comes, and it will be soon, Imran will know what a level playing field is,” she said.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022