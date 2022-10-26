DAWN.COM Logo

Faisal Vawda claims Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘planned in Pakistan’, evidence of crime erased

Dawn.com Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 11:04pm
<p>PTI politician Faisal Vawda speaks at the Islamabad Press Club. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday claimed that journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and “conspired in Pakistan”, adding that the evidence of the crime has been erased.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Initially, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, amid widespread condemnation and condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that a judicial commission would be formed to probe the journalist’s killing.

In a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club today, Vawda vowed to reveal the truth behind Sharif’s killing. “No evidence or Arshad’s mobile or laptop will be found because they have been erased.

“This is a cold-blooded planned murder,” he alleged, saying that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.

“It is being said that around 20 bullets were shot and Arshad Sharif was killed. But this did not happen. According to me, he was shot from inside the car or close range. He received 2 bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets.”

Vawda claimed that the story regarding a child’s kidnapping surrounding the journalist’s murder was false, saying that if a child was present in the car, why would the police open fire.

“This was cold planned brutal murder just of Arshad Sharif in this car, not anyone else.”

The PTI leader said that he won’t name the people involved in the crime. “I have made a video and have given names of those people […] I have given those names internationally. I have given millions of dollars. I have a clear message, if I am shot and killed then you’ll be killed too.”

He went on to claim that the “conspiracy [regarding the journalist’s murder] began when FIRs (first information reports) were lodged against Arshad Sharif”, alleging that the journalist was not ready to leave the country.

“The conspirators scared him and made him desperate to leave the country. He then reached Dubai and it was said that establishment or an unnamed institution put pressure to get him out […] but this is also false and a lie.

“He stayed in Dubai as per the visa limit, when it expired then he had to leave. The diversion to London was told but he didn’t go there,” Vawda claimed.

He said that Arshad Sharif was steadfast on his stance and no one could buy him. “In coming days I will uncover all the curtains. I have told my family if something happens to me then as gifts you will get their bodies too.

“No normal person could have sent Arshad Sharif to Kenya. Who hid him and was in contact with him in Kenya? Behind it are those conspirators and liars who want to break the country, break my party and damage this country,” he alleged.

Vawda also claimed that the establishment had been in contact with Arshad Sharif. “He was ready to come back to Pakistan. He had no issue. Then fear was set in that lets get him killed so evidence will be gone and a fire will erupt.

“Now you all will ask me, how do I know all this and why. When Arshad Sharif went from this country, from that day to last days, I was in contact with him and my phone is available for forensic analysis,” he said.

The PTI leader continued that the players of the “conspiracy in Pakistan” were present inside the country and were “internationally connected”.

“Arshad Sharif was murdered. He had no danger from here, the establishment which we take name of, had positive contact with him and I was part of that,” he further claimed and warned that he would take the names of the perpetrators in the upcoming days.

“Establishment has no role in this killing, the role of the one will be apparent in coming days,” he reiterated.

‘Bodies and blood in PTI long march’

Separately, Vawda also claimed that the PTI’s upcoming long march to Islamabad would be a “bloody” one with “bodies falling” and deaths of innocent people.

He alleged that this too was a part of a conspiracy like the one to kill Sharif. “Imran Khan’s peaceful march is our right but I’m clearly telling you I’m seeing blood, deaths and funerals in this march.”

Vawda went on to say that he would not allow innocent people to “die for some conspiracy and I will try that this game of [dead] bodies comes to an end”.

Vawda said the predicted bloodshed could happen before, during or after the long march.

He maintained that the PTI’s “justified” march had become part of a conspiracy.

“The powerful personalities who are part of this conspiracy are not far from me. Today I’m standing with truth and justice. I will continue to stand with Pakistanis who are about to die in the coming days. Important personalities and many bodies are about to fall in the coming days.”

chipmonk33
Oct 26, 2022 09:41pm
Obviously, mafia is at large and is supported by those in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 26, 2022 09:46pm
So as very few new whereabout and exact location of Arshad shareef so therefore police must arrest faisal wada immediately as he can be the main planner and killer along with his U turn leader because of immediate beneficiary of this highly unfortunate cold blooded murder
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
Oct 26, 2022 09:49pm
Arshad death lies on shoulder of Imran Khan. He pushed him out of Pakistan and planned that Arshad does come back ALIVE as he had secrets about Imran Khan. Imran should be in JAIL.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Ahmed Chishty
Oct 26, 2022 09:50pm
Faisal Vawda is the chorro of Pakistani politics. Every now and then he comes forward with such statements and always "vows to reveal the truth". Please give us the facts or just stop speaking.
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
Oct 26, 2022 09:51pm
Imran sent Faisal to give press conference and scare people NOT to come to Long March or you may be killed??? What a shame he knows that people do NOT want to come to that stupid March.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 26, 2022 09:54pm
New puppet of Neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 26, 2022 09:55pm
Some quarters must be very scared of the long march that they finally sacrificed their last asset inside PTI, Vawda. As for its effect on Khan? Even more support as Vawda will be sent in the history bin. When Tareen & Aleem Khan types were rendered irrelevant, what is Vawda?
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 26, 2022 09:56pm
Imran team shout have courage to name the culprits. Why they are scared if people are with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 26, 2022 09:57pm
All comments from Neutral
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 26, 2022 09:57pm
This is a miracle that a SUV was driven 80 kilometers with a punctured tire and the driver did not call the police.
Reply Recommend 0
VoiceOfReason
Oct 26, 2022 09:58pm
WoW cat is out of the box.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Awan
Oct 26, 2022 09:58pm
This press conference was aired by PTV. We know PTV never telecast any presser from PTI leaders. So these are not Faisal Vawda's words. These are someone else words.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Oct 26, 2022 09:58pm
Dont trust this big mouth. He is one of the proven liar by the honourable court. No credibility of this person
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Oct 26, 2022 10:00pm
now after his leader, who is already cashing this opportunity for his hunger, greed and lust for power, he has also jumped into the band wagon !! pathetic
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 26, 2022 10:02pm
Police still struggling for clues, Faisal Vawda claims he knows , please arrest him and let him spill out whatever this fraudster American citizen knows, keep him in jail if found lying or spreading false news.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 26, 2022 10:03pm
High Drama !
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Oct 26, 2022 10:04pm
Arshad left this world of dreadful and killer wolves forever, because death is the ultimate redemption for all mortals!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Oct 26, 2022 10:06pm
Oh my God, PTI is full of liars and enemies of the State.... Disgraceful. Kenyan police apologized for mistake.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 26, 2022 10:08pm
'‘planned in Pakistan'’ Drama !
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Oct 26, 2022 10:09pm
He doesn't look in his senses. I am sure he is telling stories for attention.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Oct 26, 2022 10:12pm
PTI= Party of Liars
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 26, 2022 10:13pm
Brave man be careful but to proud Pakistani my advice is make recordings and leave with trusted people. Upload non important information on forums
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 10:14pm
@Asif , So as very few new whereabout and exact location of Arshad shareef so therefore police must arrest faisal wada immediately as he can be the main planner and killer along with his U turn leader because of immediate beneficiary of this highly unfortunate cold blooded murder He had no benefit to murder but those whose corruption was being exposed whether in pakistan or London, in coming documentary, benefitted.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Oct 26, 2022 10:15pm
Neutrals you are wasting your money for the payments you are making to these commenters. It is creating hatred.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 10:15pm
@Afzal, Arshad death lies on shoulder of Imran Khan. He pushed him out of Pakistan and planned that Arshad does come back ALIVE as he had secrets about Imran Khan. Imran should be in JAIL. And donkeys can fly! Try another fairy story.
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Oct 26, 2022 10:16pm
What is the basis of Wada’s statement that he should share with police or other wise these are all speculations
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 26, 2022 10:16pm
Why media is giving coverage to those who speculate without any evidence and present themselves as if they were eyewitnesses.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 10:16pm
Hope he is not trying to scare the marchers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 10:17pm
The noose is getting tighter for the murderers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 10:18pm
@Rehan, now after his leader, who is already cashing this opportunity for his hunger, greed and lust for power, he has also jumped into the band wagon !! pathetic Brave Shaheed Arshad Sharif may have found money trail to Avenfield house, in london.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 26, 2022 10:19pm
Go back to US. You have no stakes here.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Oct 26, 2022 10:19pm
@Multani, will you recommend the same for Imran Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 10:19pm
This Azadi march is ' now or never',to free from shackles of corruption and shadows.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 26, 2022 10:20pm
So vada is crime investigator now after making false statement for his passport. Very smart.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman A
Oct 26, 2022 10:23pm
We will see what truth comes out, big bold claims
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 26, 2022 10:24pm
@Ali, driven 25km only to avoid police who were shooting at them. police death squad unit have killed 3000 people. Target assassination for money. President of Kenya banned this unit last month. They should not have been there
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Oct 26, 2022 10:26pm
Faisal Vawda could be right. No news, no comments, so far no details news about statements on Driver and another guy sitting on back seat, hasn’t came on air. Where are those two guys.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Oct 26, 2022 10:28pm
A liar, a cheat whose loyalty to the State is doubt is saying all this.
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Oct 26, 2022 10:29pm
Seems like he has switched loyalties since PTV is showing the press conference and Rana Sanaullah is saying it should be taken seriously.
Reply Recommend 0
Freedom
Oct 26, 2022 10:29pm
Does anyone really believe this liar?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 26, 2022 10:31pm
Very chilling. If it is true, this won't be the first time.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Oct 26, 2022 10:50pm
Software updated? or he was always their man?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Oct 26, 2022 10:52pm
He is a confirmed planted man.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 26, 2022 11:00pm
@Adnan, true that.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Oct 26, 2022 11:00pm
Planted press conference!
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 26, 2022 11:00pm
Liar, Liar and Liar.
Reply Recommend 0

