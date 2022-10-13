DAWN.COM Logo

‘Accidental fault’ severs electricity to swathes of southern Pakistan, including Karachi

Qazi Hassan | Dawn.com Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 01:49pm
<p>Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan speaks to reporters on Thursday.—DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>A view of electricity transmission lines in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV</p>

A major power breakdown took place on Thursday — amounting to 8,000 megawatts, according to the energy minister — depriving large swathes of southern Pakistan, including financial capital Karachi, of electricity.

The Ministry of Energy attributed the breakdown to an“accidental fault“ in the transmission system.

“Several power plants in the south are tripping in phases due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system. As a result, there have been disruptions in the supply of electricity to the country’s south,” the ministry said in a tweet following reports of power outages.

Later, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, in a press conference was hopeful that electricity would be fully restored “to normalcy” by tonight, and announced that power had begun returning to parts of southern Punjab.

He described the circumstances that led to the breakdown. “This morning at 9:16am, our two 500kv lines in the south — Karachi — there was a fault in both of them. I am not calling it an accident yet, because an inquiry has yet to be conducted. […] there was a fault in them and they fell, as a result the country’s southern region saw an electricity blackout.

“Our first priority was to isolate Karachi from it, and we were successful in doing so and we isolated Karachi from it by 9:45. By isolate, I mean that the 1,000MW that we provide to Karachi daily, was cut. But KE’s system is independently operational and is supplying electricity to [parts of] the city.”

He said as a result of the two power lines in which the fault developed, parts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Quetta, and partially in Multan and Faisalabad experienced power breakdowns.

Dastgir added that he was personally monitoring the progress of the restoration.

“As a result of this breakdown, a large part of our power plants are out of our system, around 8,000MW, of which we have restored 4,700MW,” he said.

“Electricity has been completely restored in Multan and Faisalabad. There is an issue in Hyderabad, but we have restored Sepco partially till Dadu. There is also [power] connectivity in Shikarpur, and because of partial connections in Sukkur. Qesco has been restored till Sibi.”

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana tweeted that the utility had received reports of “multiple outages” from different parts of Karachi.

“We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” he said.

In an update posted around 11:45am, he confirmed that the suspension in electricity supply was due to a fault in the southern transmission system, as explained by the Ministry of Energy.

He added that work had been started to restore the supply and the complete restoration would take around five hours.

In Karachi, reports of power outages were received from localities near Rashid Minhas Road, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Liaquatbad C-1 Area, Federal B Area’s block 11, 12 and 13, Nazimabad’s block 3 and 4, Kharadar, Lyari, Old City Area, Malir Halt, Rafah-i-Aam Society, Millenium Mall, areas near Dalmia Road, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Defence Housing Authority and PECHS.

There were also reports of the suspension of electricity supply to City Courts and accountability courts in the metropolis

ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 13, 2022 12:08pm
A failure system collapse day by day
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2022 12:10pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 13, 2022 12:24pm
Welcome to purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Oct 13, 2022 12:30pm
The country is falling apart. It needs elections.
Reply Recommend 0
parvaiz lodhi
Oct 13, 2022 01:06pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what?
Reply Recommend 0

