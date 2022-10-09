Leaders urge following Prophet's example as nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi

Political leaders urged the nation to follow Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) example as it celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — today (Sunday).

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special prayers were offered in mosques and a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes are planned across the country to mark the annual religious event, the report added.

Streets, roads, markets and buildings across the country have been adorned with lights and banners.

Law enforcement agencies made elaborate security measures for processions and religious gatherings being held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations, officials said.

President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the nation and Islamic Ummah on the occasion.

He said the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity. Humanity had been awaiting the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for a long time, he added.

“His prophethood made visible the difference between good and evil, the darkness of ignorance was removed, the customs of non-believers were abolished, the name of the lone creator of the universe was magnified and hearts of the humanity shone with the purity of the oneness of Allah.

“The slaves who were crushed under the weight of oppression and cruelty received the blessing of freedom and the era of justice and equity was ushered in.”

Alvi said the Prophet (PBUH) freed humans from “the slavery of other humans and made them believe in prostrating and bowing before their real creator and lord”.

“Those who were depriving each other of rights became protectors and trustees of their mutual rights,” he pointed out.

The president said the Prophet (PBUH) turned his followers into believers who sacrificed their rights for the happiness of others. “The rights of every section of society were determined. Every section of society became a helper for others and the Prophet (PBUH) said Muslim was the person from whose tongue and hand other Muslims were safe,” he said.

“If today we want peace, serenity, tranquility and well-being of others and if we want truth, honesty and progress then we have to adopt the life and high moral values of the society structured by our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The holy life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a guarantee for the whole of humanity and for welfare and success of the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Humanity was waiting for centuries for the arrival of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty, and exploitation.

“Allah sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers,” he added as he congratulated the nation.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a guide, support and refuge for the oppressed, needy, orphans, widows, poor and slaves,” he added.

The Prophet (PBUH) gave dignity to human civilisation, brought knowledge, led by example and humanity which was suffering from hate and animosity was given the gift of love and brotherhood, he noted.

He said the Prophet (PBUH) stressed piety and morality and disallowed every form of cruelty and injustice.

“The result of the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) was that longtime bitter enemies became friends, cruelty against the poor and weak vanished, humanity learned about the value of knowledge, and people in society became large-hearted and compassionate and they learned how to live in dignity and freedom.”

He concluded by praying to God to “give us the courage and strength to completely follow the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his congratulations to the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi.

He said the Prophet (PBUH) had laid the basis for a society free of conflict and tension, adding that strict adherence to his principles could lead to coexistence, cooperation and tolerance among people.

Bilawal said the humanity could regain its lost high values and morals by following the teachings of the Prophet.