‘Starving’ girl dies at makeshift shelter in Rohri

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published September 10, 2022 Updated September 10, 2022 11:05am

SUKKUR: A six-year-old girl reportedly died of starvation and illness at a makeshift shelter near a filling station on the National Highway in Patni area on Friday, sparking protest by over 200 rain-hit families against .Rohri mukhtiarkar, who failed to “provide them food and other relief goods in time”

The protesters told media persons that they had been waiting for official aid since they had reached Sukkur from Jacobabad district after the torrential destroyed everything they had.

The officials came only to collect data but neither of them sent them any relief items such as food, tents, mosquito nets and other necessary goods so that they could feed their starving children and protect their families against diseases, they said.

They said that no medical team had visited them to check their children and women, who were suffering from various diseases after the rains. “When our children started starving, we went to the mukhtiarkar’s office in Rohri for aid but we received neither food, nor tents. In the meanwhile, the six-year-old Razia daughter of Khalid Khoso died of starvation and disease,” said the girl’s father.

When the news about the girl’s death spread, local people and former member of Khoso Ittehad Farman Khoso helped the family in the burial and provided ration bags to all the rain-stricken families, said the protesters.

Talking to media persons, Farman Khoso appealed to district administration to take care of the helpless rain-hit families and provide them food immediately so that no more children died from starvation.

Locals said that the Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court had directed officials of the administration to accommodate the rain-hit people in camps and provide them relief items. The death of the child was a gross negligence on the officials’ part and their indifference to the court directives for the protection of rain-hit people, they said.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2022

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan
Sep 10, 2022 11:22am
PDM and specially PPP is responsible for all this misery, have they done anything since the last floods in 2010.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Sep 10, 2022 11:29am
sad state of affairs, 14 years of PP rule of Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 10, 2022 11:29am
This is heartbreaking...unfortunately this may just be a start. We are now going to see the second order effect of this crisis. Pakistan should formally request Indian assistance. There are doctors waiting to come in and help. They can easily work with local doctors to avert an impending health crisis. Time is running out for these poor people.
Reply Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Sep 10, 2022 11:37am
Sad and Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Its me
Sep 10, 2022 12:04pm
What a SHAME for all of us!
Reply Recommend 0

