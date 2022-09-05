DAWN.COM Logo

Starving flood victims face infectious diseases under open sky in Sindh

Faiza Ilyas Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 12:26pm
A doctor examines a child in the flashlight of her cell phone amid shortage of proper examination tools at a medical camp set up in Hyderabad by the Sindh government while flood victims (right) sit under the open sky in Tando Jam on Sunday.—Online /PPI
KARACHI: An alarming situation currently prevails in the flood-affected areas where hundreds and thousands of flood-affected people, often forced to live under the open sky, are grappling with hunger and disease, it emerged on Sunday.

According to the latest July-Sept health department data, 660,120 have reported various illnesses at government-run medical camps in flood-affected areas since July.

The stats show that skin ailments and diarrhoeal diseases are rampant in flood-affected areas — a total of 149,551 reported with diarrheal diseases while 142,739 people reported with skin infections.

The officials recorded 132,485 cases of acute respiratory disease, 49,420 cases of suspected malaria, 101 cases of snake-bite and 550 cases of dog-bite.

Govt data says over 600,000 people report with various illnesses at medical camps

There were 185,274 cases of other illnesses.

In an interview on Sunday, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that over 47,000 pregnant women were in shelter camps in the province.

Hundreds and thousands of people had contracted various diseases after the floods, she added.

According to officials, over 15,000 cases of skin infection cases, around 14,000 cases of diarrhoeal diseases and more than 13,000 cases of acute respiratory illnesses are being reported daily at government-run medical camps.

Numbers much higher

Workers engaged in relief efforts in the flood-hit districts, however, believed that the actual number of cases was much higher as there were still several places in the province where the government was yet to reach and start relief operations.

“One of the major challenges currently being faced in the disaster areas is lack of shelter. Today, we have visited Mirpurkhan, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Adam but couldn’t see a single government-run relief camp and people were forced to live under the sky,” Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, secretary general of Pakistan Medical Association-Karachi said.

One relief camp the team came across was being managed by the People’s Primary Health Care Initiative on the Khipro road, he added.

“Skin infections are common as the vast majority of people had remained exposed to water for 10 to 15 days. The flooded areas are now breeding grounds for mosquitos but the people neither have shelter nor mosquito nets.”

The situation, Dr Shoro feared, would aggravate in the coming days and there was an immediate need for urgent action.

“People living under the open sky are forced to drink contaminated water. They are getting little bit of food either from non-profit organisations or some kind-hearted landlords.”

According to health department officials, around 5m people have been displaced in the devastating floods, which damaged over 1,000 health facilities in Sindh.

Of them, 966 were partially damaged whereas 126 were completely destroyed.

The highest number of partially damaged facilities were located in Sukkur (230) followed by Larkana (199), Hyderabad (183), Mirpurkhas (171), Shaheed Benazirabad (156) and Karachi (27).

Mirpurkhas lost 65 health facilities followed by Hyderabad 22, Sukkur 17, Larkana 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 7 and Karachi 1.

The government data shows that while the cases of cholera were on the decline, cases of diarrhea and dysentery are increasing in Sindh.

“There are 293 mobile camps and 157 fixed camps where 496 doctors and 1138 paramedics have been assigned duties,” the data says.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Nambi
Sep 05, 2022 07:56am
Self created mess since Independence
Chacha Jee
Sep 05, 2022 08:07am
And Indians not giving medicine
MOAZ
Sep 05, 2022 08:08am
People should be moved out of flood areas closer to cities where they can get access to clean water, food and medicines. Alas that the imported government has been busy for the last three to four months buying votes of turncoats and consolidating the regime change by crook or hook and had lost all its focus on problems of the people, the imminent dangers of heavy rain falls and floods we see today.
Ahmed M
Sep 05, 2022 08:14am
PPP is synonymous with 'Corruption'. Pakistan plunder party.
Hope786
Sep 05, 2022 08:20am
Biggest infection inflicted upon Pakistani nation is chicken heart Niazi!
Mangesh
Sep 05, 2022 08:23am
Why dont Pakistan ask for medicines from India?
Sidhu
Sep 05, 2022 08:26am
@Ahmed M, When Nation is facing disaster politics should take back seat.
Hope786
Sep 05, 2022 08:29am
@Mangesh, Why don't India offers medicine to Pakistan!
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2022 08:35am
@Mangesh, The hypocrisy. Your fascist PM denied Pakistan's aid offer during Covid disaster in India.
saksci
Sep 05, 2022 08:39am
People of Sindh love the Bhutto family please call them for help not the people of Karachi.
FN
Sep 05, 2022 08:40am
They are getting little bit of food either from non-profit organisations or some kind-hearted landlords.” So most of the supplies from international countries has gone to NDMA and various government officials.
Fragile State
Sep 05, 2022 08:43am
So where is that superpower called the USA who we have been great supporters of during the war on terror? where are the supplies, helicopters, air lifts etc.....
Tallat
Sep 05, 2022 09:10am
Where is Zardari?
Ramay
Sep 05, 2022 09:15am
We must strongly advocate our case to the developed world to cover the losses inflicted due to floods mainly caused by the environmental degradation caused by the industrialized world.
Ramay
Sep 05, 2022 09:15am
@Ahmed M, Total agreed, condemnable role throughout the history.
Ramay
Sep 05, 2022 09:17am
@Hope786, hopless case with fixed and inflexible mind.
Mir Wazir Khan
Sep 05, 2022 09:39am
What is new? These are common barometers of our nationhood for the last 75- years.
Hafiz
Sep 05, 2022 09:48am
This is not new.. our health infrastructure always collapse in these situations..
imdad kolori
Sep 05, 2022 10:13am
flood or no flood thats daily life in sindh - what s there to be flabbergasted -
Abdullah
Sep 05, 2022 10:29am
Situation would be better had the Government done its homework. There is a need to change people's mindset. We cannot progress till we recognize merit, implement accountability everywhere, provision of quality education to every child of this land, empowering women etc.
Kursi
Sep 05, 2022 10:41am
Where's our donation going if these people are starving, getting infectious diseases, and are without shelter.
Abdul Qadir
Sep 05, 2022 10:44am
The people should move towards the Karachi.
May
Sep 05, 2022 10:51am
Bhutto is alive and the Sindhi people are paying the price!
Sehar
Sep 05, 2022 11:03am
Sad state of affairs
Jaya
Sep 05, 2022 11:39am
Does anyone really care for these starving millions, be it homeless or those having a roof? Ego of those ,not starving yet , doesn't allow cheaper and fast import of foods & medicine from India until they get Kashmir. It's like punishing yourself for your neighbour's faults.
ABE
Sep 05, 2022 11:52am
Blame PPP, Bilawal and his daddy, who only want your votes, but give you nothing!
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 05, 2022 11:53am
PPP govt never paid any heed to provide any facility to Sindhis of interior of Sindh since PPP was reduced from centre to province of Sindh, except to keep on reminding the slogan of 'Jeye Bhutto' to take votes from poor Sindhi during the general or by-elections. After 14 years of PPP rule in Sindh one cannot expect that Sindhis after the three terms of PPP will be lying under open sky with infectious diseases. Now PPP govt will move all dispaced Sindhi to Karachi to increase its vote bank.
Syed Anzar
Sep 05, 2022 12:15pm
What else can u expect from ppp.
Retired
Sep 05, 2022 12:17pm
Vote for corrupts and they will lead you to grave for peace.
Maxx
Sep 05, 2022 12:23pm
@Ahmed M, And who are the sponsors of the corrupt?
Solani
Sep 05, 2022 12:24pm
Time to end Wadera colonial rule of corruption in Sindh!
Chacha
Sep 05, 2022 12:28pm
It’s time we should help them to best of our capabilities.
Jaws
Sep 05, 2022 12:47pm
Jiyay Bhuttooooooooooo!!!
Changez Khan
Sep 05, 2022 01:26pm
Too early to say what kind of virus it will be but it will definitely be contagious and deadly. Let's hope this does not happen and people stay healthy.
Samira
Sep 05, 2022 01:34pm
Dila Teer Bija!
Unicorn
Sep 05, 2022 01:52pm
@Hope786, beggars can't be choosers.
haris
Sep 05, 2022 03:33pm
It's almost impossible to travel around rural Sindh on sunny days. How come could reach out to the flood victims in the floods?
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 05, 2022 03:54pm
Yeah you would play cricket with India, but not take cheap vegetables form India
