DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2022

Indian police book former BJP lawmaker for admitting lynching of 5 Muslims: report

Dawn.com Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 08:20pm
<p>A photo of former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja from a video admitting to lynching five Muslims. — Govind Singh Dotasra/Twitter</p>

A photo of former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja from a video admitting to lynching five Muslims. — Govind Singh Dotasra/Twitter

A former member of India’s legislative assembly (MLA) belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was booked by police for “allegedly promoting hatred and enmity”, Indian media outlet The Print reported on Sunday.

The report said that former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja was caught on tape saying that his supporters had “lynched five people” so far for cow smuggling after which he was booked by the Alwar police, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

The report quoted Shiv Shankar, the station house officer of Govindgarh police station, as saying that the case was registered on a video that had cropped up after Ahuja visited the family of a man allegedly lynched by Muslims on Friday.

Shankar said that the first information report was registered under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting hatred and enmity on the grounds of religion.

The report added that in the video, the former BJP MLA could be heard referring to the 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case and saying: “We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror … I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail.”

Khan died after he was attacked by hundreds of Hindu vigilantes while transporting cows in India in April 2017.

The report quoted BJP’s Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka as saying that the party “does not have this thinking” and Ahuja’s views were his alone.

It added that when approached for a comment, Ahuja maintained that “anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter won’t be spared”.

He added that his workers had beat up five Muslims from the Mev community who were allegedly smuggling cows.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared the video in question and lashed out at Ahuja and the BJP.

“What more proof is needed of BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of BJP has come to the fore in the entire country,” he tweeted.

In April, a US State Department report on human rights highlighted major violations in India, including extrajudicial killings by government agents, violence against Muslims and killings by government and non-government forces in occupied Kashmir.

The US State Department had reported receiving credible information about Muslims being targeted in certain parts of India.

“Muslim communities in certain areas remained vulnerable to communal violence and discrimination […] violence against Muslim communities continued during the year with cases of physical abuse, discrimination, forcible displacement, and lynching for suspected cow smuggling,” the report added.

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (20)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 22, 2022 08:23pm
And yet, they swarm over here with their sanctimonious lectures!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 22, 2022 08:26pm
Any Bigots should not have a safe heaven in South Asia .
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Aug 22, 2022 08:35pm
Good news.
Reply Recommend 0
Dust2dust
Aug 22, 2022 08:45pm
This guy should go to jail. We don’t want any animosity in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Aug 22, 2022 08:45pm
This is not Hinduism . this is fanaticism .
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 22, 2022 08:47pm
Pakistan and India are fast becoming two sides of the same coin when it comes to religious tolerance.
Reply Recommend 0
DolandTrumf
Aug 22, 2022 08:49pm
What a primitive society India has become under BJP
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 22, 2022 08:52pm
It is good for secular image of India, let law run its course now, let us learn from this.
Reply Recommend 0
Sensible
Aug 22, 2022 09:02pm
The ugly face of BJP...
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 22, 2022 09:06pm
Eye wash, recent example is Balqees bano case where rapists are set free
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 22, 2022 09:06pm
@Sensible , That's their only and real face!
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 22, 2022 09:17pm
Like Modi, they will make him prime minister of India for murdering muslims.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Abbasi
Aug 22, 2022 09:31pm
Yet they come under fake names here and teach us about morality…
Reply Recommend 0
A. Abbasi
Aug 22, 2022 09:32pm
Cows have more rights than women in India
Reply Recommend 0
Curious crow
Aug 22, 2022 09:34pm
Good. This guy should be punished. No pace for such rouge actors in our society
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Aug 22, 2022 09:46pm
Why are the toughest talking BJP leaders always so out of shape?
Reply Recommend 0
Secular by heart
Aug 22, 2022 10:00pm
BJPIs there to rule for many years. India needs to change fast.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Aug 22, 2022 10:25pm
@A. Abbasi, unfortunately it’s even worse in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 22, 2022 10:31pm
Internal matter of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Aug 22, 2022 10:34pm
India is the 2nd biggest beef exporter of the world....how....
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...
Veiled threat
Updated 21 Aug, 2022

Veiled threat

Some analysts believe the TTP may have been taken aback by the collective call to resistance.
Mockery of justice
21 Aug, 2022

Mockery of justice

IT is difficult to find words to describe the horrors that Bilkis Bano has faced. A survivor of the 2002 anti-Muslim...
MQM’s plaint
21 Aug, 2022

MQM’s plaint

AFTER a month-long delay, the second phase of Sindh’s local government elections is due to be held on Aug 28. ...