Punjab by-polls on old electoral lists as PTI alleges new votes added

• Asad Umar claims voters being ‘illegally’ registered in by-poll constituencies

• ECP rubbishes ‘baseless propaganda’ on illegal registration of voters

ISLAMABAD: With the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) sticking to its allegations that attempts are being made to rig the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, the election commission has announced that the exe­rcise in 20 constituencies of the province will be held on the basis of old electoral rolls.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Election Commi­ssion of Pakistan (ECP) said the media reports regarding registration of votes were “unfounded and based on propaganda to mislead the masses”.

ECP spokesman Haroon Shinwari pointed out that the electoral rolls were frozen after the announcement of the poll schedule and could not be changed under the law. No vote could be added or deleted nor could a change in the particulars of voters be made till the culmination of the electoral process, he added.

Rejecting the “propaganda” about registration of voters as baseless, the spok­e­sman said the ECP in cooperation with other institutions was determined to hold free and fair elections in the 20 provincial assembly constituencies of Punjab.

An ECP official, talking to Dawn, also said the PTI’s stepped-up campaign against the commission appears to be linked to the foreign funding case against the party. He pointed out that the tirade against ECP and its chief had gone to a new level after the commission reserved its verdict in the case.

He maintained the case will be decided on merit without succumbing to any pressure whatsoever.

‘Test for ECP, courts’

Meanwhile, former federal minister and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar once again alleged that voters’ lists were being changed to rig the upcoming by-polls in Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference, he alleged voters were being illegally registered in these constituencies. He said the law “clearly says votes cannot be changed once the election date is announced”, but claimed new votes had been registered in the electoral rolls issued.

“They are mostly those whose temporary or permanent addresses do not fall in that constituency [...] It is a test for the [Election Commission of Pakistan] and courts.” He said petitions had already been filed but regretted the ECP had not taken any action.

Criticising the electoral watchdog, Umar advised it to allot itself an election symbol as well since it was “behaving like a political party”. He warned that the country could get into a “difficult situation” if the public saw the ECP was “not doing justice or behaving like a silent spectator over violations of law”.

Several PTI leaders, including its chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, have in recent days leveled allegations of interference to change the results of the upcoming by-polls. They have also alleged change in voters’ lists and the use of state machinery to benefit former PTI lawmakers contesting the July 17 polls with the backing of ruling parties.

Editorial: Road to Islamabad runs through Lahore, and Punjab by-poll results may well reflect national trends

In Friday’s press conference Asad Umar asked his party workers to fully prepare for the upcoming elections.”Whatever they do, the PTI will win with a big majority on July 17. Once Punjab goes out of their (the government’s) hands, what will the imported prime minister do in Islamabad? We are heading towards new elections.”

Citing ‘surveys’, he insisted the PTI was “leading prominently” in all constituencies they had visited.

“And it is not surprising, especially with the extraordinary increase in Imran Khan’s popularity in the last few months,” he added. “And the most welcome aspect is that all the different social sectors of the nation, from the lowest-earning to the most educated, are uniting.”

“By-elections will be held on the 17th and then chief minister’s election on 22nd, after which this story will come to an end,” the former minister said. “But they are not ready to go away so easily.”

He lamented how the law and the Constitution were allegedly “being violated” and the people “harassed and terrorised”. He further alleged that assistant commissioners and district commissioners were making “direct calls” to officials in Punjab. “Our people are being threatened and cases registered,” he added.

In response to a question, the PTI secretary general said the party’s fight was against injustice, undemocratic attitudes and foreign interference. “It is not against one individual, it is an ideological battle,” he emphasised.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2022