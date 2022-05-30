DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 30, 2022

PM Shehbaz to leave for 3-day Turkey visit tomorrow

APP Published May 30, 2022 - Updated May 30, 2022 02:14pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for a visit to Saudi Arabia, his first foreign trip since assuming office. — APP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day trip to Turkey tomorrow (Tuesday), Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday.

The visit is part of efforts to renew bilateral relations with Pakistan's trusted friends and brotherly countries, she said in a series of tweets.

In addition to promoting relations between the two countries, the minister said the visit would be important for enhancing cooperation in various sectors including investment, trade, health, education, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

The Pakistani delegation is also slated to attend a meeting of the Pak-Turk Business Council and engage with Turkish businessmen and traders.

Aurangzeb said PM Shehbaz would visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

The premier, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will also issue a commemorative plaque to mark 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, she said.

The minister added that Erdogan would host a dinner in PM Shehbaz's honour.

Earlier this month, the prime minister had proposed turning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a "trilateral arrangement" between China, Pakistan and Turkey so that all three nations could benefit from its potential.

He had made the remarks while addressing a launching ceremony for the third Milgem corvette built by Turkey, where he was the chief guest. In a video message on the occasion, Erdogan had said his country wanted to share its expertise with Pakistan in the area of defence, adding that the Milgem project was one such example.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, in their maiden official meeting on May 18, had vowed to bolster economic ties between the two countries.

Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Realistic
May 30, 2022 02:15pm
Taxpayer money ?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 30, 2022 02:15pm
Make hay while the sun shines.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
May 30, 2022 02:17pm
always on a trip
Reply Recommend 0
Amu
May 30, 2022 02:30pm
On whose expense
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
May 30, 2022 02:31pm
Don't forget to take your tin cup.
Reply Recommend 0
Ammar Ahmed
May 30, 2022 02:33pm
@salman, oh my dear salman, where were you in the last 4 years, we missed your comments a lot!.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Khawaja
May 30, 2022 02:33pm
Please be careful don’t ruin the existing brotherly relations between the two nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
May 30, 2022 02:40pm
Turkey is in doldrums too.
Reply Recommend 0
Leena
May 30, 2022 02:49pm
Enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
May 30, 2022 02:49pm
Hope it's successful Trip. Amen
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 30, 2022 02:49pm
Enjoy holidays at tax payers expenses. Since this PM was installed, this is his 4th foreign visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
May 30, 2022 02:50pm
I wonder what Pakistan can offer Turkey in exchange for dollars ?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 30, 2022 02:52pm
Imran Khan inherited so many problems, he stayed put in the country in the early days. Here, this imposed Govt is on permanent holidays!
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 30, 2022 02:53pm
Don't worry, tax payers are happy to pay for all your holidays and visits to tourist sites.
Reply Recommend 0
New Turks
May 30, 2022 02:55pm
Welcome to Turkey, Three days are too short, Please stay longer, Turks loves Shareefs.
Reply Recommend 0

