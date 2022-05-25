DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2022

Tensions high in Punjab; Imran sets out to lead PTI's Azadi March

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol | Iqbal Mirza | Muhammad Taimoor | Sirajuddin Published May 25, 2022 - Updated May 25, 2022 01:44pm
Police with canes hit a vehicle on Wednesday that is embarking on PTI's Azadi march. —DawnNewsTV
Police with canes hit a vehicle on Wednesday that is embarking on PTI's Azadi march. —DawnNewsTV
Lahore police shell PTI marchers near Batti Chowk. —DawnNewsTV
Lahore police shell PTI marchers near Batti Chowk. —DawnNewsTV
PTI leader Hammad Azhar manages to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. —Photo courtesy: PTI/Twitter
PTI leader Hammad Azhar manages to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. —Photo courtesy: PTI/Twitter

With the day of PTI's Azadi March here, tensions in Punjab rose on Wednesday after videos of police shelling PTI marchers on the Bati and Bhatti chowks of Lahore emerged on television and social media as workers attempted to remove the shipping containers between them and Islamabad.

It came after PTI chairman Imran Khan exhorted his supporters yesterday to embark on their march for "true freedom" towards Islamabad, just a day after the government said it would not allow the march. In response, Imran called on the youth to remove the obstacles themselves.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, has departed from Peshawar, Dawn.com was able to confirm. He was set to address supporters at the Wali interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after his arrival by helicopter.

Video footage of Imran arriving at the Wali Interchange showed supporters surrounding the chopper.

Other party leaders departed from their respective locations, with Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and some others from Lahore, while Shahid Khattak departed from from Karak.

As the events unfold, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is set to address a news conference.

Attempts to nab Hammad Azhar in Lahore

DawnNewsTV reported that police attempted to arrest Hammad Azhar in Lahore. Footage showed scuffles between supporters and police as they tried to arrested Azhar, wearing a red cap.

Earlier, footage emerged of police personnel charging at marchers at Lahore's Bati chowk. Ten people were arrested after clashes.

Dawn.com has seen footage depicting clashes and scuffles between the protesters and the policemen as activists converged in the area to begin their march on Islamabad. The videos showed policemen stopping PTI supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

According to PTI's official Twitter account, the marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area.

In a later tweet, the party said the shipping container placed in Shahadara had been removed.

At the Niazi Chowk too, PTI workers removed impediments and marched forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI caravan led by Hammad Azhar managed to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. He is now on GT Road on his way to Islamabad.

From Lahore, Azhar said, the impediments and containers on Bati Chowk, Ravi Bridge and Shahdra have been removed and the roads have been cleared by "the public".

Later, Azhar's said Kala Shah Kaku, some 11km north of Ravi Bridge, was under "heavy shelling".

In Lahore, the police also baton-charged the protesters near the Aiwan-e-Adal. The marchers were, however, later dispersed. Clashes between the police and protesters were also reported in other areas of Lahore such as Islampura, Karim Park, Mohni road and Badami Bagh.

Separately, Dawn.com has seen footage showing police stopping leader Yasmin Rashid's vehicle in Lahore. An exchange of words could also be seen after police reportedly attempted to yank out the key of the vehicle she was travelling in.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle. —DawnNewsTV
PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle. —DawnNewsTV

Rashid in a statement, also said the windshield of her vehicle was broken by police. She said that she faced difficulty in leaving the area, but is now on the way to Islamabad. "This government has lost its senses. I am an 80-year-old woman. Why are they threatened of me? How is stopping a peaceful protest democratic?"

Rashid added that despite everything, the enthusiasm of the workers was better than ever.

Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle with a smashed windshield. —Muhammad Taimur
Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle with a smashed windshield. —Muhammad Taimur

Later, the PTI tweeted a video of the vehicle with Rashid inside it.

In Lahore, the marchers had reached the Ravi Road interchange, some 362 kilometres from Islamabad.

DawnNewsTV has reported roadblocks in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab.

Gujranwala

Meanwhile, a faceoff was reported between PTI supporters and the police in Gujranwala when the latter tried to stop them with barricades near Khanki Headworks. However, the marchers forced their way through the obstructions and move ahead.

The caravan, led by Chaudhry Ahmed Chatha, is now on the way to Islamabad.

According to PTI's Gujranwala General Secretary, Tariq Gujjar, 150 people from the caravan have been taken into custody.

Faisalabad

PTI supporters and the police also clashed at the Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad. The marchers, however, advanced after breaking through the wall of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The police office also tried to stop the party workers near the motorway after which a scuffle broke out between both groups.

Daska

On the other, from Daska, PTI district president Ali Asjad Malhi left with supporters in a caravan.

Earlier, the police raided the house of Malhi, where the party leaders had gathered, and tried to arrest him under Section 144.

Other cities

Gujranwala, Sadhoke, Chanab Bridge, Khanki Headway and the city area have been completely blocked.

At 1:32pm, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that after shelling marchers, a shot has been fired on them in Mangla — a village situated on the border of Kashmir and Jhelum — some 120kms from Islamabad.

Earlier, the former information minister had said that the Mangla bridge was blocked by the police.

Imran inbound

PTI's central secretary information Farrukh Habib, meanwhile, tweeted that former prime minister Imran Khan is reaching to the Wali motorway Interchange at Mardan.

"He will lead PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoy leading million to Islamabad," he said.

Imran Khan has since departed from Peshawar. Ahead of his departure, he called on all of Pakistan to join his freedom march.

He also released a video statement in which he said that he is starting his march from Peshawar and reaching Wali Interchange. He urged his supporters to reach Islamabad.

"I will lead the Azadi March caravan from there and God willing we will head to Islamabad from there. I want each and everyone to leave because this is a defining moment," he added.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Azadi March
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (58)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
fida
May 25, 2022 11:53am
Looking at the video, there are more policemen than the PTI demonstrator.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
May 25, 2022 11:53am
Behind the scene Neutrals are controlling.
Reply Recommend 0
Titu
May 25, 2022 11:56am
Now pti will long march to courts with unlimited cases unlimited freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Modi
May 25, 2022 11:57am
With the day of PTI's Azadi March here, tensions in Lahore rose on Wednesday after videos of the Punjab police shelling PTI marchers on the Bati and Bhatti chowks emerged on television and social media. The illegal usurper of CM office is using police against its own people against law. Hamza has turned punjab into a ' dakku' state.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
May 25, 2022 11:58am
You can do whatever you want, but no one will be able to stop sea of people coming for Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
May 25, 2022 11:58am
Are the gang of thugs ready for this?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 25, 2022 11:59am
Go, go , go. All the best to the long march
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 25, 2022 12:05pm
Azardi - a dream for 75 years will be realized in the coming dyas
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood
May 25, 2022 12:06pm
Now it is Imran khan long March so it is legal and ethical. Good Joke
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 25, 2022 12:07pm
All the best to the Long March, it is time to crush these Crookes and those responsible for conspiring against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Modi
May 25, 2022 12:08pm
Imported goverment full of criminals is taking the nation towards civil war by trying to stop a peaceful march.
Reply Recommend 0
irf
May 25, 2022 12:11pm
Imran khan should be arrested as soon as possible. This is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
NEUTRAL
May 25, 2022 12:17pm
Seriously why does Pakistan needs an election when everyone does rally, Count the crowd, and announce the winner.
Reply Recommend 0
Akrum
May 25, 2022 12:20pm
Pakistan has tuned into Kashmir with barricades and police contigents everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
AA
May 25, 2022 12:20pm
Stop blocking our PATH
Reply Recommend 0
asma
May 25, 2022 12:21pm
@irfan, Ye Yea Yea. Take back our country
Reply Recommend 0
MANGOK
May 25, 2022 12:21pm
I thought IK will be in the front with youth, his sons and daughters!!! But looks like he is no different...
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 25, 2022 12:21pm
Showdown and time for the thieves to pack and go before they are either placed on ECL or sent back to jails.
Reply Recommend 0
AHMED Abdullah
May 25, 2022 12:22pm
For how long will they stop this REVOLUTION? Stop, reflect, surrender, join and WIN TOGETHER!
Reply Recommend 0
AW
May 25, 2022 12:25pm
The neutral hulk has gone mad issuing instructions to Zardari and Sharifs to “Stop the March at all cost” while he hides but people know who is the main culprit- wait Sri Lanka is coming to find you.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:26pm
Why the want to do long march? What PTI done for middle class in their tenure? Shame on you Niyazi, first you destroyed our economy and now you want to destroying the law and order situation in Pakistan, please Arrest Niyazi the thirsty of Power.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:28pm
Banned PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 25, 2022 12:29pm
Neutrals are not very neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:30pm
Big Boss stance has changed.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
May 25, 2022 12:30pm
PTI should remember what they did to the TLP in 2021. What goes around comes around.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 25, 2022 12:30pm
@Farhan khan, Shame on the PML-N, PPP and the entire PDM for looting this country in the last 30 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 25, 2022 12:32pm
So far the revolution is in hiding or on the run.
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
May 25, 2022 12:34pm
Call elections
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:36pm
@Dominic, First you tell us, what PTI done in their tenure?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:36pm
@Dominic, open your eyes and see the condition of lower and middle class people in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
May 25, 2022 12:39pm
Punjab become a Police State, Protest is a basic right in Democracy, PML-N has a long history for crack down any protest against them, they never learned from their dark history.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:41pm
@Dominic, What benefit you avail in PTI tenure? Please list some details.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 25, 2022 12:42pm
What will anyone gain from this chaos, except massage the ego of the power holders. Truelly a sad day for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
May 25, 2022 12:45pm
Long live Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 25, 2022 12:45pm
Now this is dangerous, government should abstain from using unnecessary force.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
May 25, 2022 12:48pm
IK Niazi failed. Shame on him!
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
May 25, 2022 12:49pm
@Dominic, agree with u
Reply Recommend 0
Nest Interiors
May 25, 2022 01:00pm
How Yasmin Rashid,s vehicle wind screen broken ??
Reply Recommend 0
rehaan
May 25, 2022 01:02pm
Kaptaan Zindabaad!! Great to have a leader like him after Quaid!!
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
May 25, 2022 01:03pm
The sham of democracy in Pakistan. Neutrals have a lot to answer for.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 25, 2022 01:03pm
@MANGOK, His children are in London, enjoying the Pakistani taxpayers money. Why they must risk their lives for Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
rehaan
May 25, 2022 01:04pm
Mulk ko bachana hai Kaptaan ko dobara laana hai, inshallah!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 25, 2022 01:05pm
@Danial, No money for election. Waiting for IMF loans first, then talk about elections.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
May 25, 2022 01:07pm
Imran leading in KPK government helicopter. What a joke of a leader!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
This is the end of the Shariffs. How can a government use such brutal force against its own citizens?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
@Hope786, Go n ask people who failed ? Imran already win before Azadi march Start . Govt already Islamabad n Lahore as Gaza n Ramallah of Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
Imran already win before Azadi march Start . Govt already Islamabad n Lahore as Gaza n Ramallah of Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0
Sagher
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
The way Government stopping the protesters is like a "State Ghunda Gardi" - Shame on PMLN Government!!! Such scenes of brutality around the world do not look good. Something will give in - Hope this is all peaceful.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
May 25, 2022 01:10pm
Why does IK travel on the road like the people. Why take a helicopter to Wali Interchange? Joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
May 25, 2022 01:11pm
Fascism at its peak - imported government needs to go
Reply Recommend 0
Johar Ali
May 25, 2022 01:13pm
What pti did for the country in the last four years in federal and 9 years in kpk. They can only blame others
Reply Recommend 0
Numb Pakistani
May 25, 2022 01:27pm
It's too hot for this crap, and nothing's going to change anyway - Pakistanis need another 100 years to evolve.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhammad Adeel
May 25, 2022 01:30pm
Gullo Butts all over again
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 25, 2022 01:35pm
Time for corrupt govt and their supporters is over
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 25, 2022 01:36pm
@Johar Ali, Read the economic report. Best GDP growth in history despite coronvirus
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
May 25, 2022 01:37pm
Shame on this imported government. Not accepted
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
May 25, 2022 01:38pm
This is what happens when you put criminals in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 25, 2022 01:40pm
Seems they're not policemen, they seem to be gullu buts
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to bedlam
Updated 25 May, 2022

Back to bedlam

FEAR tactics have never worked in the past, and most likely will not this time either. The government’s ...
25 May, 2022

Balochistan blaze

THE forest fire on the Koh-i-Sulaiman range in Balochistan’s Shirani area is among a series of blazes to have...
25 May, 2022

Unequal citizens

INDIFFERENCE would have been bad enough, but the state’s attitude towards non-Muslims falls squarely in the...
Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...