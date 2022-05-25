Tensions high in Punjab; Imran sets out to lead PTI's Azadi March

With the day of PTI's Azadi March here, tensions in Punjab rose on Wednesday after videos of police shelling PTI marchers on the Bati and Bhatti chowks of Lahore emerged on television and social media as workers attempted to remove the shipping containers between them and Islamabad.

It came after PTI chairman Imran Khan exhorted his supporters yesterday to embark on their march for "true freedom" towards Islamabad, just a day after the government said it would not allow the march. In response, Imran called on the youth to remove the obstacles themselves.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, has departed from Peshawar, Dawn.com was able to confirm. He was set to address supporters at the Wali interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after his arrival by helicopter.

Video footage of Imran arriving at the Wali Interchange showed supporters surrounding the chopper.

Other party leaders departed from their respective locations, with Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and some others from Lahore, while Shahid Khattak departed from from Karak.

As the events unfold, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is set to address a news conference.

Attempts to nab Hammad Azhar in Lahore

DawnNewsTV reported that police attempted to arrest Hammad Azhar in Lahore. Footage showed scuffles between supporters and police as they tried to arrested Azhar, wearing a red cap.

Earlier, footage emerged of police personnel charging at marchers at Lahore's Bati chowk. Ten people were arrested after clashes.

Dawn.com has seen footage depicting clashes and scuffles between the protesters and the policemen as activists converged in the area to begin their march on Islamabad. The videos showed policemen stopping PTI supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

According to PTI's official Twitter account, the marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area.

In a later tweet, the party said the shipping container placed in Shahadara had been removed.

At the Niazi Chowk too, PTI workers removed impediments and marched forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI caravan led by Hammad Azhar managed to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. He is now on GT Road on his way to Islamabad.

From Lahore, Azhar said, the impediments and containers on Bati Chowk, Ravi Bridge and Shahdra have been removed and the roads have been cleared by "the public".

Later, Azhar's said Kala Shah Kaku, some 11km north of Ravi Bridge, was under "heavy shelling".

In Lahore, the police also baton-charged the protesters near the Aiwan-e-Adal. The marchers were, however, later dispersed. Clashes between the police and protesters were also reported in other areas of Lahore such as Islampura, Karim Park, Mohni road and Badami Bagh.

Separately, Dawn.com has seen footage showing police stopping leader Yasmin Rashid's vehicle in Lahore. An exchange of words could also be seen after police reportedly attempted to yank out the key of the vehicle she was travelling in.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle. —DawnNewsTV

Rashid in a statement, also said the windshield of her vehicle was broken by police. She said that she faced difficulty in leaving the area, but is now on the way to Islamabad. "This government has lost its senses. I am an 80-year-old woman. Why are they threatened of me? How is stopping a peaceful protest democratic?"

Rashid added that despite everything, the enthusiasm of the workers was better than ever.

Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle with a smashed windshield. —Muhammad Taimur

Later, the PTI tweeted a video of the vehicle with Rashid inside it.

In Lahore, the marchers had reached the Ravi Road interchange, some 362 kilometres from Islamabad.

DawnNewsTV has reported roadblocks in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab.

Gujranwala

Meanwhile, a faceoff was reported between PTI supporters and the police in Gujranwala when the latter tried to stop them with barricades near Khanki Headworks. However, the marchers forced their way through the obstructions and move ahead.

The caravan, led by Chaudhry Ahmed Chatha, is now on the way to Islamabad.

According to PTI's Gujranwala General Secretary, Tariq Gujjar, 150 people from the caravan have been taken into custody.

Faisalabad

PTI supporters and the police also clashed at the Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad. The marchers, however, advanced after breaking through the wall of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The police office also tried to stop the party workers near the motorway after which a scuffle broke out between both groups.

Daska

On the other, from Daska, PTI district president Ali Asjad Malhi left with supporters in a caravan.

Earlier, the police raided the house of Malhi, where the party leaders had gathered, and tried to arrest him under Section 144.

Other cities

Gujranwala, Sadhoke, Chanab Bridge, Khanki Headway and the city area have been completely blocked.

At 1:32pm, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that after shelling marchers, a shot has been fired on them in Mangla — a village situated on the border of Kashmir and Jhelum — some 120kms from Islamabad.

Earlier, the former information minister had said that the Mangla bridge was blocked by the police.

Imran inbound

PTI's central secretary information Farrukh Habib, meanwhile, tweeted that former prime minister Imran Khan is reaching to the Wali motorway Interchange at Mardan.

"He will lead PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoy leading million to Islamabad," he said.

Imran Khan has since departed from Peshawar. Ahead of his departure, he called on all of Pakistan to join his freedom march.

He also released a video statement in which he said that he is starting his march from Peshawar and reaching Wali Interchange. He urged his supporters to reach Islamabad.

"I will lead the Azadi March caravan from there and God willing we will head to Islamabad from there. I want each and everyone to leave because this is a defining moment," he added.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.