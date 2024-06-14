Azadi March
Islamabad court also acquits Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others in cases over violation of Section 144 and vandalism.
Published 14 Jun, 2024 08:17am
Party moves IHC against CDA raid on its central secretariat.
Updated 26 May, 2024 12:34pm
Defence counsel requested the court to acquit the PTI founder since the allegations made against him were baseless.
Updated 21 May, 2024 08:01am
In 4-1 split decision, SC seeks Imran's reply on plea in light of reports submitted by Islamabad police, IB and ISI.
Published 26 Oct, 2022 06:07pm
PML-N leaders term march "conspiracy" against state, resolve to make example of those involved in alleged manipulation of cipher.
Updated 07 Oct, 2022 10:20am
Approval given for ‘action’ against individuals and organisations providing financial and logistic support to PTI protest.
Updated 05 Oct, 2022 09:11am
Former KP governor Shah Farman takes oath of allegiance from party members ahead of protest.
Updated 05 Oct, 2022 07:51am
Says all arrangements for PTI's long march in final stages.
Updated 04 Oct, 2022 08:02am
Will identify and glean facts pertaining to May 25 violence during long march staged by PTI.
Updated 29 Sep, 2022 10:26am
Ex-PM alleges "neutrals pressurised police" to give PTI workers a thrashing on May 25.
Updated 22 Aug, 2022 07:39am
Says state foiled conspiracy to dislodge constitutional government on May 25.
Updated 17 Aug, 2022 10:47am
Official source claims Punjab govt is pressuring IGP for action against officers who used excessive force ahead of May 25 march.
Updated 15 Aug, 2022 10:25am
Official sources indicate that axe will fall not only on civil and police bureaucrats but also some politicians of PML-N.
Updated 12 Aug, 2022 07:55am
PTI lawyer says booking political leaders under terrorism charges “contrary to the Constitution and democracy”.
Published 05 Aug, 2022 02:40pm
Punjab CTD DIG retired Capt Sohail Chaudhry removed from his post, services surrendered to Islamabad.
Updated 02 Aug, 2022 11:51am
Shafqat Mahmood says CM Elahi requested to quash FIRs registered against PTI workers, supporters and others.
Updated 30 Jul, 2022 10:33am
Senate panel wants data on raids, cases, tear gas shells, rubber bullets.
Updated 29 Jul, 2022 10:06am
Courts grant PTI chief exemption from attending hearing.
Updated 19 Jul, 2022 09:19am
Cases were registered in connection with violence during May 25 long march; tight security for ex-PM’s visit to lower courts.
Updated 25 Jun, 2022 08:06am
PTI leaders claim police included them in the case with "mala fide" intentions through a supplementary statement.
Published 18 Jun, 2022 02:57pm
PHC asks him to appear before relevant Karachi court by June 25.
Updated 11 Jun, 2022 01:14pm
Source say moved aimed at identifying those who were in protest and violence during May 25 ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’.
Updated 08 Jun, 2022 09:43am
Bail granted till June 25 in 13 cases of rioting and violence on condition of furnishing two sureties of Rs50,000 each.
Updated 07 Jun, 2022 10:04am
Says ex-PM uses govt helicopter in KP; Punjab ministers to pay for their own fuel expenses.
Updated 04 Jun, 2022 12:24pm
General impression is that the PTI leadership is using the pretext of litigation to buy time, while matters are settled elsewhere.
Updated 04 Jun, 2022 07:42am
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the party devised a formal plan to "attack the federation"; meeting adjourned till June 6.
Updated 03 Jun, 2022 01:53pm
Bail approved on Rs50,000 surety bonds; PTI chief was booked in cases after the 'Azadi March'.
Updated 02 Jun, 2022 03:04pm
CJP Bandial asks what time did the PTI chairman ask party workers to reach D-Chowk, seeks details of protesters entering Red Zone.
Updated 02 Jun, 2022 07:58am
The incident had reportedly occurred on the day of PTI's Azadi March on May 25.
Updated 01 Jun, 2022 08:12pm
Labels PM Shehbaz and Interior Minister Sanaullah "criminals and cowards", urges supporters to continue their struggle.
Published 01 Jun, 2022 05:40pm