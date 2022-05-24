Govt to stop PTI from long march to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Tuesday that the federal cabinet had decided to not allow the PTI to hold its planned long march to the capital, which is due to take place on May 25 (tomorrow).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said the government would not allow the PTI to spread "chaos and disorder" in the guise of the march. "They will be stopped so they cannot propagate their misleading agenda."

"These people (PTI) have moved from abuses to bullets. A police constable was killed in Lahore."

He was referring to Constable Kamal Ahmad who was gunned down last night during a police raid in Lahore's Model Town.

More to follow.