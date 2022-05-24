DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

Saudi Arabia says finalising extension of $3bn deposit to Pakistan

Reuters Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 10:55pm
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during Saudi 2022 Budget Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2021. ⁠— Reuters/File
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during Saudi 2022 Budget Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2021. ⁠— Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia is finalising the extension of the kingdom's $3 billion deposit to Pakistan, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters.

"We are currently finalising extending the $3bn deposit to Pakistan," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $3bn in the State Bank of Pakistan to help support its foreign reserves.

Jadaan did not offer further details, but on May 1 the two countries said in a joint statement that they would discuss the possibility of supporting the deposit by extending its term "or through other options".

Pakistan is in dire need of external finances, hurt by high inflation, reserves declining to as low as less than two months of imports and a fast-weakening currency.

Jadaan said Pakistan was an important ally and the kingdom would stand behind the country.

Uncertainty over the revival of an International Monetary Fund programme has compounded volatility in the economy and markets amid a political crisis since a new government took over last month from ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The IMF is likely to conclude ongoing talks over the seventh review in Doha.

