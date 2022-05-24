DAWN.COM Logo

Saudi Arabia says finalising extension of $3 billion deposit to Pakistan

Reuters Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 25, 2022 08:27am
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during Saudi 2022 Budget Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2021. ⁠— Reuters/File
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during Saudi 2022 Budget Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2021. ⁠— Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia is finalising the extension of the kingdom's $3 billion deposit to Pakistan, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters.

"We are currently finalising extending the $3bn deposit to Pakistan," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $3bn in the State Bank of Pakistan to help support its foreign reserves.

Jadaan did not offer further details, but on May 1 the two countries said in a joint statement that they would discuss the possibility of supporting the deposit by extending its term "or through other options".

Pakistan is in dire need of external finances, hurt by high inflation, reserves declining to as low as less than two months of imports and a fast-weakening currency.

Jadaan said Pakistan was an important ally and the kingdom would stand behind the country.

Uncertainty over the revival of an International Monetary Fund programme has compounded volatility in the economy and markets amid a political crisis since a new government took over last month from ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The IMF is likely to conclude ongoing talks over the seventh review in Doha.

Super Dehati
May 24, 2022 10:34pm
Bach gaye. Bach gaye. But for how long...?
Reply Recommend 0
United We Stand
May 24, 2022 10:36pm
Thanks to SA, UAE and Qatar in helping Pakistan in time of urgent needs of funds, only brother can help brother no one else. Thanks again.
Reply Recommend 0
شہباز
May 24, 2022 10:40pm
Good news
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
May 24, 2022 10:45pm
This is so sad. We rely on begging for aid and loans to survive
Reply Recommend 0
mira5
May 24, 2022 10:46pm
Just like CPEC - nobody wants to disclose the actual terms of our SA major agreements. Why is that? More importantly - why does our "independent media" remain mute about this obvious issue? We use China and SA to keep our heads above the water - but at what cost?
Reply Recommend 0
FACTory
May 24, 2022 10:47pm
there will be a day where you cannot say no to your master whether you like it or not.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
May 24, 2022 10:53pm
Pakistan Forever dependent on foreign loans. Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 24, 2022 10:53pm
Just as soon the deposit is made - if ever, under the current crises - much of it will be shifted to certain private bank accounts in the UK, Switzerland and Panama.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 24, 2022 11:04pm
At 6% , Saudis got a fantastic deal . In return they are selling their oil to Pakistan at fantastic prices . It is a classic win-win situation , both in Saudia's favour !
Reply Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
May 24, 2022 11:23pm
Why deposit or invest in Pakistan? Whoever shakes hand with us we push forward our begging bowl.
Reply Recommend 0
Andy
May 24, 2022 11:28pm
Hurray,lets spend it on Kashmir cause.
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid
May 24, 2022 11:38pm
No money for the crooks!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 24, 2022 11:39pm
Bye bye Saudi every year we will extend
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
May 24, 2022 11:39pm
It was expected… it helps but did they get any new funding? Answer is NO.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
May 25, 2022 12:10am
$3 billion in 2021 and $3 billion now. Clearly, these are very short term urgent infusions, hardly the kind of long-term investment needed to develop an economic base. Pakistan should give up its perpetual hostility to India and request India to invest in Pakistan education and industries. That is the only solution possible for medium to long term.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 25, 2022 12:33am
Too little too late. Its a lollipop. Needs to be repaid back !!
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
May 25, 2022 12:35am
PTI supporters are upset that economy might be stabilizing. Shocked at what a treasonous lot they turned out to be. Imran is their politics and they are willing to sacrifice the country for him
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
May 25, 2022 12:39am
Good gesture
Reply Recommend 0
Ked Dave
May 25, 2022 12:53am
congratulations pakistan, what an achievement !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Om
May 25, 2022 01:01am
Saudi are standing behind, watch out
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
May 25, 2022 01:04am
It will not be free, we have to arms & the legs.
Reply Recommend 0
Professor Azhar Hussain
May 25, 2022 01:24am
Shame on us
Reply Recommend 0
Momhemand
May 25, 2022 01:29am
Great news. Brothers are helping ... Pakistan rules when it comes to begging!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
May 25, 2022 01:33am
They are not giving anything. It's just an extension on the repayment date.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 25, 2022 01:47am
@Adeel, What a nonsense narrative!
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
May 25, 2022 02:00am
After 2 months they will ask for it back
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
May 25, 2022 02:01am
Just a deposit. This is not going to help.
Reply Recommend 0
SALEEM A TAHIR
May 25, 2022 02:05am
we have to change Pakistan from a consumer to production society / country like China. Population control , improving industry and agriculture is the only way to go. Dirty politics is not the answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
May 25, 2022 02:11am
Pakistan is rich again after getting three billion from Saudi Arabia
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
May 25, 2022 02:14am
@Asma, “ Too little too late. Its a lollipop.”- that’s a lollipop? Three billion? That’s rich coming from a Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Sweaters and shakers
May 25, 2022 02:49am
@United We Stand, need money for elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Sweaters and shakers
May 25, 2022 02:51am
Foreign money is acceptable, Imported Government is not.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 25, 2022 04:08am
We don’t know what pre conditions they have, it should be public as well
Reply Recommend 0
NK
May 25, 2022 04:14am
@AHAQ, Pay your taxes. propagate paying of taxes
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
May 25, 2022 04:29am
The loan is fantastic!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
May 25, 2022 04:34am
So no new loan but just extension of previously deposited 3 biliions that Pakistan can not touch. Interesting..
Reply Recommend 0
Sak
May 25, 2022 04:54am
The timing is interesting. On the eve of long march.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 25, 2022 04:57am
Imran Khan Niazi must be pulsating on this news.
Reply Recommend 0
Sak
May 25, 2022 04:57am
@Adeel, it is the nth time such support is extended and to diffent parties but we never stabilize. We will stabilize only when we will stop begging.
Reply Recommend 0
A
May 25, 2022 05:32am
Pakistan should fall into US camp ASAP to improve economy. China is predator baniya and has not helped till now. It is only interested in loans interest collection and taking control of national assets. US and Middle East are Pakistans friends. UK is lota never reliable.
Reply Recommend 0

