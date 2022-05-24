DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

Gwadar anti-terrorism court grants bail to terror suspect

Behram Baloch Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 09:10am

GWADAR: An anti-terrorism court, headed by judge Abdul Samad Mengal, accepted the bail application of Noor Jahan Baloch and ordered her release on bail on Monday.

Senior lawyer Jarden Dashti and former advocate general for Balochistan Nazimuddin had filed the bail application contending that all allegations levelled by the CTD officials against Noor Jahan were fabricated and wrong.

Ms Baloch was arrested by the CTD during a raid at her house in Hoshab town last week on a charge of planning a suicide attack on a convoy of foreigners on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Highway near Hoshab.

The CTD officials had claimed to have recovered a suicide jacket and explosives from her house during the raid.

The court, after hearing the bail application, had reserved its judgement on Saturday.

A protest sit-in started immediately by the people in Hoshab, including activists of political parties and members of civil society, after the arrest of Ms Baloch, was called off following her release on bail on Monday.

The protest sit-in had kept the CPEC Highway blocked for a week, causing suspension of all kinds of vehicular traffic on the highway.

Students of Balochistan University also called off the protest sit-in they had staged in the Red Zone area of the provincial capital in solidarity with the people of Hoshab.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A velvet glove

A velvet glove

Arifa Noor
The general didn’t have an easy task when he took over, but in retrospect, he managed it rather well.

Editorial

Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...
23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...