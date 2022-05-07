Protest forces FC to hand over student to police

GWADAR: A student, who was taken into custody by the Frontier Corps on Friday after being offloaded from a Quetta-bound passenger bus on Panjgur Road, was later handed over to the police after his fellow passengers blocked the road in protest.

The FC personnel stopped a Quetta-bound passenger bus travelling from Turbat at a checkpost on Panjgur Road and took away Shah Beig. The student’s fellow passengers protested over his detention and alleged torture. The protesters, while shouting slogans, blocked the Panjgur highway that suspended movement of all kinds of traffic between Quetta and Turbat. Workers of various political parties also joined the protest.

The road remained closed for eight hours as the protesters refused to budge until the release of Beig. Officials of the local administration and police also reached the spot and held talks with the protesting passengers, who were demanding Beig be released or handed over to the police.

After eight hours, they dispersed and opened the road for traffic when FC officials handed over Beig to the local police.

