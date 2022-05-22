FM Bilawal, Chinese counterpart discuss industrialisation and CPEC cooperation in first meeting

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari discussed economic coordination, industrialisation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday.

The meeting was held in Guangzhou, where the foreign minister arrived earlier today on his first bilateral visit at Wang's invitation since assuming office in April.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal thanked Wang for his warm reception and gracious hospitality.

"During wide-ranging talks with State Councilor Wang Yi, discussed enhanced economic engagement, trade, investments, industrialisation and CPEC cooperation. Issues facing students also discussed," he said, adding that both sides were committed to elevating the multi-faceted partnership to greater heights.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan embassy in China shared some pictures of Wang showing Bilawal a photo album depicting Pakistan-China bilateral ties.

It also shared photographs of the two foreign ministers cutting a cake commemorating 71 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Yesterday, the foreign minister said his visit coincided with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan's diplomatic ties with China.

“Landed in Guangzhou, China on my first bilateral visit. Today also marks 71st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China. Looking forward to meeting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for in-depth discussions on Pakistan-China relations,” he tweeted after arriving in the Southern Chinese city which is also largest city and capital of China’s Guangdong province.

The minister left for the two-day visit to the neighbouring country on Saturday which is the first in-person high-level interaction between the two countries since the establishment of the coalition government in April.

According to the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, the foreign minister’s visit was a part of the high-level exchanges between China and Pakistan, which recently also included the message of felicitations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and a telephonic conversation between the two leaders on May 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, it was necessary for China and Pakistan to improve communication and coordination on major issues to deal with changes in the region and risks and challenges.

"China hopes to use this visit as an opportunity to carry on with the traditional friendship with Pakistan, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and further deepen the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future," the spokesperson added.