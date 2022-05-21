DAWN.COM Logo

Maryam defends Shireen Mazari’s arrest, says 'no one is above law'

Dawn.com Published May 21, 2022 - Updated May 21, 2022 08:25pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses the party's social media team in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses the party's social media team in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday defended the arrest of former human rights minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari by police officials, saying that no one was above the law.

Addressing the PML-N's social media team in Lahore soon after Mazari's arrest, Maryam said: "If the Anti-Corruption [Establishment] arrested her then they must have a reason to do so."

Maryam said she found out of Mazari's arrest through the news, adding that "I wasn't happy to hear this."

Narrating the reported details of the case against Mazari, Maryam claimed it was registered during the government of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and involved the transfer of 800 kanals of state property to a "bogus company".

"I was hearing on TV that the PTI is playing the aurat (woman) card on this [incident] that a woman was arrested," she said. Maryam warned the PTI not to resort to the aurat card as she narrated the details and circumstances of her own previous arrests and the "treatment meted" out to her.

"I didn't play the aurat card ... I was also a woman, someone's daughter and was in jail for a baseless political case but I never feigned being mazloom (oppressed)."

Despite that, Maryam said she did not believe in revenge. She said Mazari should face the charge she has been arrested on and provide answers and evidence to prove it wrong.

"If she is successful in this and proved innocent then I promise the nation that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first one standing with her.

"But this can't happen that you brutally violate the Constitution and then you start blaming the courts why they were opened at night for you," the PML-N vice president said, apparently referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

She claimed that Imran was still the blue-eyed of the establishment. In contrast, she said what PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif did was "constructive criticism" of the institutions and asked them to remain within their boundaries.

"Nawaz Sharif isn't the blue-eyed of the system but is of the nation that brings him [to power] again and again."

Maryam lashed out at Imran and other PTI officials for their critical comments about the institutions and alleged violations of the Constitution, referring to the events leading up to the no-confidence vote.

"But there is no action against it. If Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz had done this action of violating the Constitution then our bodies would have been hanging in jail," she said.

"What is this that the one who bullies, curses you and runs a dirty campaign against institutions, he is facilitated. Shireen Mazari isn't bigger than the prime minister. The prime minister was present in the FIA court today with the chief minister — his son," Maryam said, reiterating that the PTI leader would have to give her answer.

She said that Mazari's alleged crime should be brought to the fore. "This can't happen that when [questions are raised] on your wrongdoings then you easily escape away by bullying institutions," Maryam added.

However, she reassured that the PML-N would continue to stand with justice and not allow any injustice or vengeful actions.

Interestingly, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, earlier today, ordered Mazari's release, saying that he did "not agree with" the arrest and that action would be taken against the anti-corruption staff that was behind the incident.

"As a woman, Shireen Mazari should be respected," he said in a statement. "The arrest of a woman is not in line with our social values."

"Following the investigation, if the arrest is unavoidable then the law will find its way," he said, adding that "the PML-N, as a political party, believes in respecting women."

The chief minister said he condemned the use of "shameful language" against Maryam but "revenge is not our style". He was referring to Imran's misogynistic remark made on Friday in Multan.

He instructed Rawalpindi Police to have Mazari freed from the anti-corruption officials' custody.

MONIER
May 21, 2022 08:45pm
No one is above the except Maryam Nawaz who is enjoying her bail as a PMLN Queen
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
May 21, 2022 08:47pm
Well said, but shamelessly as usual! What law allows you and the Nawaz kin to be out on bail for years? What about the theft and laundering of billions from Pakistan? You seem to go far beyond the double standards without any qualms.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
May 21, 2022 08:48pm
Yes No one is above the law You should be in jail instead of being on bai for months
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
May 21, 2022 08:49pm
Yes no one above law. That needs to be applied even handedly across the board.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
May 21, 2022 08:50pm
Only Shareefs are above law.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
May 21, 2022 08:51pm
in what capacity
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
May 21, 2022 08:53pm
Under what capacity she talk. She is not govt official.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
May 21, 2022 08:54pm
Just surrender yourself to the apex court and stay in the prison for life, a registered liar and corrupt, convicted and ran away on bail.
Reply Recommend 0
Elias
May 21, 2022 08:55pm
Time for this criminal Sherif lady to rot in jail is near...
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 21, 2022 08:58pm
Except the sharif clan , they can do what they like .
Reply Recommend 0

