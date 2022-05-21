DAWN.COM Logo

IHC orders authorities to produce Shireen Mazari at 11:30pm, explain 'why her rights were violated'

Dawn.com | Munawer Azeem | Shakeel Qarar | Imran Gabol Published May 21, 2022 - Updated May 21, 2022 08:14pm
Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari being taken away by officials. — DawnNewsTV
Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari being taken away by officials. — DawnNewsTV

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the interior secretary to produce PTI leader Shireen Mazari before the court at 11:30pm tonight, hours after she was manhandled and arrested from outside her residence in Islamabad by police officials over a land ownership and transfer case.

The IHC reopened outside its usual working hours after Mazari's daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir filed a petition against her mother's arrest.

In a three-page court order, available with Dawn.com, the high court said that when it has already given orders that no MNA can be arrested without the permission of the Speaker of the National Assembly, and since Mazari is still an MNA on account of not having been de-notified form her seat, then "under what authority of law the fundamental rights of Dr Shireen Mazari were violated?".

The IHC issued directives for the interior secretary and also summoned Islamabad Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The court said that its order should also be sent to Islamabad Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon and Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali.

Earlier today, Mazari's daughter, in a tweet, claimed Mazari was "beaten and taken away by male police officers", adding: "All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her."

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) confirmed to Dawn.com that Mazari had been taken into custody.

Islamabad police, however, disagreed with the version of Mazari's daughter, saying: "Dr. Shireen Mazari was arrested by female police officers as per the law on the request of the anti-corruption department. News of any mishandling is baseless."

In available footage of her arrest, which was aired by broadcasters, Mazari could be seen being dragged out of a car by female police personnel while she could be heard protesting: "No. Don't touch me."

Unidentified voices in the footage could be heard telling her that "there is no issue" and the matter could be discussed "peacefully". "You are using violence. Don't you take my phone ... you b*****d," Mazari could be heard saying in response.

PTI moves IHC against Mazari's arrest

Soon after, Mazari's daughter petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the arrest as the IHC staff, which had retired for the day, returned to the court premises.

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, urged that it be accepted and a production order be issued for Mazari.

It also requested that the concerned law enforcement agencies be directed to produce the PTI leader and subsequently be restrained from "extending threats" to the petitioner and her family.

"It is in the public knowledge that the petitioner's mother was a furious critic of the violation of human rights in the hands of the law enforcement agencies. [...] It is also on record that petitioner and her mother were often made target[s] for their bold and straightforward stance with regard to human rights violations in the country," the petition said.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was at his residence when he was informed about the urgent nature of the petition. He is expected to decide shortly whether or not there will be an immediate hearing on the petition.

PTI leaders submit application for FIR against arrest, Hamza

PTI leaders Asma Qadeer, Zille Huma and Anita Mehsood submitted an application in the Kohsar police station for the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz over Mazari's "kidnapping".

In the application, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the PTI leaders stated that the video of Shireen's "arrest" was available. According to the rules, they said, the ACE Punjab had to record the details of its arrival and departure from the capital at the Kohsar police station, since Islamabad was not a part of Punjab.

However, this was not done so, the application noted, adding that it "meant Hamza Shehbaz was responsible for this entire incident".

"Therefore, an FIR should be registered against those responsible, who can be seen in the video, and Hamza Shehbaz for this illegal action and Shireen Mazari's kidnapping," it stated.

Punjab CM Hamza orders Mazari's release after backlash

Following the intense backlash, Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz ordered Mazari's release, saying that he did "not agree with" the arrest and that action will be taken against the anti-corruption staff that was behind the incident.

"As a woman, Shireen Mazari should be respected," he said in a statement. "The arrest of a woman is not in line with our social values."

"Following the investigation, if the arrest is unavoidable then the law will find its way," he said, adding that "the PML-N, as a political party, believes in respecting women."

The chief minister said he condemned the use of "shameful language" against fellow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz but "revenge is not our style". He was referring to former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan's misogynistic remark made on Friday in Multan.

He instructed Rawalpindi Police to have Mazari freed from the anti-corruption officials' custody.

Mazari's daughter terms arrest "a kidnapping"

Shireen Mazari's daughter Imaan speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Shireen Mazari's daughter Imaan speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Outside the Kohsar police station, a visibly distraught Imaan gave a brief statement to the media, in which she termed her mother's detention a "kidnapping".

"She was kidnapped — I won't say she was arrested," she said, standing alongside PTI senior leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz. "When someone is arrested, the police inform you on what charge [a person] is taken away for," she added.

"I don't know where she is. She has been forcibly disappeared by this government because they think women are soft targets."

She then said: "I won't spare anyone if anything happens to my mother."

She then walked away and said she would let the PTI officials speak.

When he spoke, Chaudhry agreed with Imaan's characterisation of the detention being a kidnapping. "This is an abduction. We don't know about her whereabouts. This is a grave human rights violation."

He added that the manner in which this government picked up a woman and "subjected her to violence and tore her clothes and the inhumane way she was taken [is condemnable]".

Dr Mazari is a respected academic and is well known for her services to human rights, Chaudhry said.

"This is declaration of war by the government, and if that is the case, it's a declaration of war from our end as well. Now if there has to be a fight then it will be a fight."

Meanwhile, former special assistant to the prime minister on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, asked PTI workers to reach the capital's Kohsar police station.

'Dozens of cases'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's spokesperson, MPA Malik Ahmad Khan, said that Mazari's family "tampered" with land records and "forcefully took it back from poor farmers".

"According to the report of the federal land commission, action was taken against the revenue officers in the area at that time and Shireen Mazari was the beneficiary. The land is in their possession. There are more than 200 petitioners," he said in a press conference in Islamabad.

Khan added that investigation should be conducted into the "blatant fraud".

He said the case was registered in March when the PTI was in power. "Warrants had been issued. There was a judicial order to arrest. We are not the complainants but justice will be done."

The spokesperson disclosed that the FIR from March was not the only one, rather, dozens of cases had been registered in 2008 and 2013, adding that cases had been lodged against Mazari;s entire family.

"We are specifically saying that they forged documents, destroyed revenue records, grabbed land and filled incorrect information."

He also called the former minister a "fraudulent character and bad-mouth"

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar, who addressed the press conference alongside Khan, advised the PTI that they should "not worry (aap ne ghabrana nahi hai)".

"You [took over] 800 kanals of land and now you're saying your clothes were torn."

Politicians condemn 'violent abduction'

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Mazari was brave and fearless and if the government believed it could "coerce her through this fascism", it had made a miscalculation.

"Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough, they now want anarchy to avoid elections," he claimed.

Imran said the PTI would protest today and he would announce the date for the party's planned long march to the capital after a meeting of the core committee tomorrow.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said party workers across Pakistan would protest against Shireen's "illegal detention".

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also said that party workers should take directions from their local leadership and come out for protests.

PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood condemned what he termed the "illegal and brutal kidnapping" of the former minister. He also announced that the party would hold a protest at Lahore's Liberty roundabout at 8pm.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib also condemned the detention. "Shireen Mazari was insulted by male police officers and was dragged away and arrested," he said on Twitter. "Officials had also visited her house a few days ago."

Former law minister Babar Awan lashed out at the "shameless and show-off" government for detaining Mazari, saying it was proving that no one was safe.

PPP MNA Nafisa Shah said it was "wrong to arrest" Mazari who had no allegations against her.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar strongly condemned the incident and said the detention was "deplorable and the worst form of political oppression".

"Things never seem to change in the land of the pure," he said.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas tweeted, "Shireen Mazari, the first political prisoner under the present government. Political leaders and governments not ready to learn lesson from the past. I don't agree with all her views but strongly condemned her arrest and humiliation."

Condemning the detention, journalist Asma Shirazi said it was "simply harassment".

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Sher Khan
May 21, 2022 03:29pm
Shame on Police and Administration, if this is true.
Sam
May 21, 2022 03:29pm
The beginning of the end o the imported government.
RM 44
May 21, 2022 03:35pm
Fascist regime
Abs UK
May 21, 2022 03:36pm
Shameless
F
May 21, 2022 03:37pm
Absolutely insane way. Even for the males.
Amin
May 21, 2022 03:41pm
Shame on the neutrals.
Kashif
May 21, 2022 03:48pm
N League and their typical cheap tactics
Ali nayyar
May 21, 2022 03:48pm
Dear so called neutrals, was this the mess that you wanted.
Ali Mehdi
May 21, 2022 03:52pm
What a shameless targeted victimization
El Cid
May 21, 2022 03:52pm
No question, Khaki are out to punish her for her observation: "Neutrals are not really neutral".
Waheed UK
May 21, 2022 03:52pm
Democracy in action! This is what Shahbaz Sharif meant when he said no political victimisation under his watch!! Shameful to say the least!
Amir
May 21, 2022 03:53pm
Rana's games have started
Salman
May 21, 2022 03:56pm
Shame shame on imported govt
Salman
May 21, 2022 03:56pm
Begining of the end
SAM88
May 21, 2022 03:59pm
Terrible, but inevitable
Arrogantman
May 21, 2022 04:00pm
Please share video or some evident to believe.
Khan Zar
May 21, 2022 04:01pm
Why did she get arrested? Pmln will start making excuses now
MONIER
May 21, 2022 04:02pm
Very shameful act by Punjab government
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 21, 2022 04:04pm
Neutrality of the neutrals exposed yet again.
MNK
May 21, 2022 04:07pm
Wasnt she in recent times vocal about the untouchables of Pakistan? Fun and games seem to be finally on and sympathy for the people of Pakistan in this crossfire..
Shezi
May 21, 2022 04:07pm
I think "neutrals" should also be inquired regarding her.
Fahim Khalil
May 21, 2022 04:12pm
PDM government is going to destroy Pakistan Peace.. terrible indeed ,why political party workers are being arrested???
Salman
May 21, 2022 04:15pm
Fascist govt!
Frank Manuel
May 21, 2022 04:16pm
She may have been a fringe irritating character but should not be bundled out unceremoniously without due process.
Khurram
May 21, 2022 04:18pm
This government is so stupid. This is harassment!
S. Nasheed Ahmed
May 21, 2022 04:19pm
"Ghabrana nahee", as IKN oft said.
Dave
May 21, 2022 04:20pm
Justice takes it's own course when due
Arif Jan
May 21, 2022 04:21pm
The stage is being set for a martial law!
Oneliner
May 21, 2022 04:22pm
You started WAR a month ago the government has only now responded
M&M
May 21, 2022 04:23pm
Rip imported government
TZaman
May 21, 2022 04:24pm
Shireen Mazari proved that she is not at all respectable. But still she cannot be taken in custody like this. A proper warrant would have been better.
Zak
May 21, 2022 04:26pm
The courts must ask for police to produce Dr shireen mazari in court and if no valid charges then she should be released immediately.
Zak
May 21, 2022 04:29pm
How dare they pick up Dr mazari without cause and man handle her
Kamran Naqvi
May 21, 2022 04:29pm
Shame!
Mufaddal
May 21, 2022 04:31pm
Shame to police
Zak
May 21, 2022 04:31pm
Dt Shireen mazari, a brave patriotic lady. Nation stands with you.
Jaredlee007
May 21, 2022 04:35pm
This is how imported govt treat their own family members. IK should declare open war against this mafia.
AMJAD KHAN
May 21, 2022 04:37pm
Zardari and Shahbaz recognizing their rule is in trouble are promoting civil war in the country.
Iftikhar Khan
May 21, 2022 04:38pm
Nobody is above law. Land grabbing is criminal.
FN
May 21, 2022 04:38pm
She is being taken by female officers not male as claimed by PTI.
Constantine
May 21, 2022 04:39pm
Was she really beaten and taken away, or just taken away? Is the bearing part true
sher singham
May 21, 2022 04:39pm
The biggest circus on earth is being played in Pakistan.
Subh
May 21, 2022 04:42pm
Her critical tweets targeting the deep-seated interests are the reason.
Muneer
May 21, 2022 04:43pm
Another example of fascism of fascist imported government of accused Shahbaz Sharif and company .
Imran
May 21, 2022 04:43pm
Release shireeen mazariii..so simple.
Asif
May 21, 2022 04:45pm
Shame on those who arrested a decent lady. Maryam remembers you are a woman too and u have a family
Tariq khan
May 21, 2022 04:48pm
What you sow, so shall you reap.
Umair - Canada
May 21, 2022 04:49pm
World is watching. True face of Pakistan govt.
zahid
May 21, 2022 04:50pm
Good decsion! She seems very guilty off making ilegal assets!
Raheel
May 21, 2022 04:50pm
Clear now who is nazi regime who are just like their BJP friends across the border. Release Shareen Mazari now!
Aamir Hazari
May 21, 2022 04:51pm
cannot see in picture any male police
Jughnoo
May 21, 2022 04:51pm
Neutrals in Action!
Jamil Ahmed
May 21, 2022 04:52pm
All I can see in the video is female police officers using force to arrest a resisting suspect.
ZAK
May 21, 2022 04:52pm
Neutrals are behind all this mess without a doubt but they can't do it anymore. People are out
Prof. Panda
May 21, 2022 04:53pm
Becaue she has allegedly taken 800 canals of lands illegally. Face the music now. PTI is not untouchable.
irfan
May 21, 2022 05:02pm
This is the result of the criminals in the government. This is the new pakistan now
Rizwan
May 21, 2022 05:04pm
@SAM88, Why was she not told what the case is .Shame on GOV
Ibrahim S
May 21, 2022 05:05pm
Ms. Mazari was not kidnapped . She was not dragged by male police officers . PTI excels in one thing, how to fabricate
Skeptic 2
May 21, 2022 05:08pm
Let the world see what Pakistan is really about.
Akbar
May 21, 2022 05:11pm
Neutrals in action.
Rizman
May 21, 2022 05:15pm
Another day in the pure neutral land
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi
May 21, 2022 05:17pm
PDM has nothing to do with this. Let us wait and see under what charges she has been arrested.
Venkatachala Sreenivas
May 21, 2022 05:19pm
Example of human rights?
Ali B
May 21, 2022 05:19pm
Goonda gardi by the gov't of the highest order.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 21, 2022 05:21pm
The Volcano of Political Vendetta has erupted. Chaos is quite visible on the horizon.
Ahmad
May 21, 2022 05:22pm
What else to expect with Rana Sanaullah in charge of interior ministry and Sharifs in power.
AJ
May 21, 2022 05:26pm
Neutrals are not neutral…
GreenAura
May 21, 2022 05:26pm
Shebaz Sharif, you disgust me.
irfan
May 21, 2022 05:27pm
@Ibrahim S, She was dragged by female police officers. Open your eyes beta
Nick, NY
May 21, 2022 05:33pm
Criminals and Crooks in power showing off their true colors to the world!
aisha
May 21, 2022 05:34pm
The Sharifs should all be detained by police for their illegal acts.
Sher Khan
May 21, 2022 06:46pm
Who's Hamza Shahbaz or CM Punjab to order release, where is the Rule of Law?? All those who are involved in the disrespect and illegal abduction of Dr Shirin Mazari, must be brought in Court of Law.
Dean
May 21, 2022 06:47pm
I am just curious, who are the "neutrals"?
Justice for all
May 21, 2022 06:50pm
Everyone please calm down, lower your head temperature and BP and than proceeds to find out what’s the reality of this arrest???? If right arrest go to court or if wrong arrest you still have to go to court and file an appeal but make no violence but a peaceful protest only. Please know no one is above the law of land. Thanks to all.
Kanwar
May 21, 2022 06:52pm
Punjab CM? Hamza is not CM.
Ibrahim S
May 21, 2022 06:53pm
Thank you CM MHS . No personal animosity, it’s only IKN’s speciality Guys beware of the Establishment A Picture worth a thousand words - Ms. Mazari’s daughter just fabricated the whole incident .
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 21, 2022 06:56pm
All Is Well That Ends Well-----William Shakespeare.
TruthTrack
May 21, 2022 06:59pm
female officers were asking her peacefully to come without any manhandling and she starred screaming and hurling abuses. She and her daughter are queens of drama
Danial
May 21, 2022 07:00pm
CM or ex CM
TruthTrack
May 21, 2022 07:00pm
Funny how the cookie crumbles, she was busy playing fascist bully with all the missing persons under her regime as minister of human rights
Overseas Pakistaniis
May 21, 2022 07:06pm
Who is Hamza sharif to pass orders over Pakistani LAWs. What kind of country and laws are we living in.
Pak
May 21, 2022 07:06pm
Shame . Such a shame for pmln
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
May 21, 2022 07:08pm
The first political stunt played out out by the new IGP Islamabad on the behest of his political masters.
tariq shah
May 21, 2022 07:10pm
court order needed to stop political arrests before elections. this is the only way to prevent civil unrest
Mesotwisty
May 21, 2022 07:11pm
They want to harass PTI and embarrass them. Thugs!
Dabbu(FawadC)
May 21, 2022 07:12pm
What you sow you reap..
Surinder Gill
May 21, 2022 07:15pm
It is sad that a respected lady was arrested this way. But if she has indulged in land grabbing then must face the law. But keeping our social values and respect for a woman, above all.
Concerned
May 21, 2022 07:15pm
Profanity is unacceptable. A wrong is a wrong but one must not use an “expletive”. I have heard Imran Khan using abusive language as well. How dare they do it?
