We’re hiring for junior and senior positions

Assistant Multimedia Producer (Subeditor) - News Desk

Candidate should have a strong command of English and Urdu, and be open to working in all shifts. Sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate is a plus.

Tasks include:

Writing news stories and features Working on design/layout of stories for the website/social media Transcribing tickers, following up with reporters Ensuring timely publishing of content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards Monitoring the competition and various news sources

Multimedia Producer (Senior Subeditor) - News Desk

The senior subeditor serves the online newsroom in content production and managing junior staff.

The candidate should have at least 2 years of experience in journalism. They should have strong editing skills and be open to working in all shifts. Prior experience at a digital platform is a plus, as is sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate.

Tasks include:

Writing/editing/vetting news stories and features Working on design/layout of stories for the website/social media Assigning work to and overseeing junior staff Ensuring timely publishing of content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards Monitoring the competition and various news sources Using web analytics to make editorial decisions Coming up with new/unique story ideas and projects

Assistant Multimedia Producer (Subeditor) - Business Desk

Candidate should have a strong command of English and Urdu, and be open to working in all shifts. Sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate is a plus. Knowledge of business and finance terminology is essential.

Tasks include:

Writing business news stories and features

Working on design/layout of financial stories for the website/social media

Transcribing financial updates, following up with business reporters

Ensuring timely publishing of business content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards

Monitoring competitor business coverage and various financial news sources

Multimedia Producer (Senior Subeditor) - Business Desk

The senior subeditor serves the online business newsroom in content production and managing junior staff.

The candidate should have at least 2 years of experience in business journalism. They should have strong editing skills and be open to working in all shifts. Prior experience at a digital platform covering business/finance is a plus, as is sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate.

Tasks include:

Writing/editing/vetting business news stories and features

Working on design/layout of financial stories for the website/social media

Assigning work to and overseeing junior business desk staff

Ensuring timely publishing of business content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards

Monitoring competitor business coverage and various financial news sources

Using web analytics to make editorial decisions for business content

Coming up with new/unique business story ideas and projects, including data-driven financial reporting

Marketing Content Producer - Branded Content Desk

Candidate should have a strong command of written communication, a knack for storytelling and the ability to produce engaging content across various platforms. This role requires excellent writing and editing skills, as well as a strategic understanding of marketing content.

Tasks include:

Write, edit and proofread content to ensure clarity, consistency and brand alignment Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align content with overall marketing goals Contribute to the planning and execution of marketing content strategies Monitor content performance and adapt strategies based on analytics and audience insights

A bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism or a related field is preferred.

And above…

Candidates who have more than four years of experience should also apply. We have room for senior positions as well.

Please note the positions are Karachi-based.

Please send your CV and an expression of interest with the relevant position in the subject line to workatdawnmedia@gmail.com

Deadline to apply: November 5, 2025.