E-Paper | October 17, 2025

We’re hiring for junior and senior positions

Published May 18, 2022

Assistant Multimedia Producer (Subeditor) - News Desk

Candidate should have a strong command of English and Urdu, and be open to working in all shifts. Sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate is a plus.

Tasks include:

  1. Writing news stories and features
  2. Working on design/layout of stories for the website/social media
  3. Transcribing tickers, following up with reporters
  4. Ensuring timely publishing of content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards
  5. Monitoring the competition and various news sources

Multimedia Producer (Senior Subeditor) - News Desk

The senior subeditor serves the online newsroom in content production and managing junior staff.

The candidate should have at least 2 years of experience in journalism. They should have strong editing skills and be open to working in all shifts. Prior experience at a digital platform is a plus, as is sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate.

Tasks include:

  1. Writing/editing/vetting news stories and features
  2. Working on design/layout of stories for the website/social media
  3. Assigning work to and overseeing junior staff
  4. Ensuring timely publishing of content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards
  5. Monitoring the competition and various news sources
  6. Using web analytics to make editorial decisions
  7. Coming up with new/unique story ideas and projects

Assistant Multimedia Producer (Subeditor) - Business Desk

Candidate should have a strong command of English and Urdu, and be open to working in all shifts. Sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate is a plus. Knowledge of business and finance terminology is essential.

Tasks include:

  • Writing business news stories and features
  • Working on design/layout of financial stories for the website/social media
  • Transcribing financial updates, following up with business reporters
  • Ensuring timely publishing of business content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards
  • Monitoring competitor business coverage and various financial news sources

Multimedia Producer (Senior Subeditor) - Business Desk

The senior subeditor serves the online business newsroom in content production and managing junior staff.

The candidate should have at least 2 years of experience in business journalism. They should have strong editing skills and be open to working in all shifts. Prior experience at a digital platform covering business/finance is a plus, as is sound knowledge of social media platforms and how they operate.

Tasks include:

  • Writing/editing/vetting business news stories and features
  • Working on design/layout of financial stories for the website/social media
  • Assigning work to and overseeing junior business desk staff
  • Ensuring timely publishing of business content that meets Dawn’s editorial standards
  • Monitoring competitor business coverage and various financial news sources
  • Using web analytics to make editorial decisions for business content
  • Coming up with new/unique business story ideas and projects, including data-driven financial reporting

Marketing Content Producer - Branded Content Desk

Candidate should have a strong command of written communication, a knack for storytelling and the ability to produce engaging content across various platforms. This role requires excellent writing and editing skills, as well as a strategic understanding of marketing content.

Tasks include:

  1. Write, edit and proofread content to ensure clarity, consistency and brand alignment
  2. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align content with overall marketing goals
  3. Contribute to the planning and execution of marketing content strategies
  4. Monitor content performance and adapt strategies based on analytics and audience insights

A bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism or a related field is preferred.

And above…

Candidates who have more than four years of experience should also apply. We have room for senior positions as well.

Please note the positions are Karachi-based.

Please send your CV and an expression of interest with the relevant position in the subject line to workatdawnmedia@gmail.com

Deadline to apply: November 5, 2025.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...