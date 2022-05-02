DAWN.COM Logo

Suspending Nawaz sentence being mulled, says Sana

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 2, 2022 - Updated May 2, 2022 10:25am

LAHORE: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is considering to quash or suspend the punishment of former prime minister Nawaz Minister under the legal provisions available both with the federal and provincial governments.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told a private TV channel that both the federal and the Punjab government had the powers to quash or suspend the punishment of an accused and offer him a chance to plead his case afresh before a court of law for being ‘wrongly’ sentenced earlier in the case. He said that the provisions might be used to provide relief to the PML-N supremo and others.

He, however, said that Mian Nawaz Sharif, who is in self-exile in London where he had gone on the excuse of medical treatment in November 2019, would take a decision about his homecoming on the basis of his health.

The minister also hinted at amending the constitution and relevant laws, whatsoever, for empowering the presiding officer to administer oath to the prime minister or chief minister, whichever the case may be, soon after his/her election instead of leaving the task to the president or governor, in case of the chief minister.

The need for the step, he said, was felt in the Punjab crisis in which the oath-taking ceremony of Hamza Shehbaz was delayed for weeks despite Lahore High Court orders on one excuse or the other by the governor.

In future, the presiding officer conducting the election of the prime minister or the chief minister would be empowered to administer the oath of office to the winner in the contest, he said.

Responding to another query about wrapping up the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that it would be a politically damaging step. However, the incumbent chairman of NAB would have to go as there was no provision of giving him an extension in service or re-appointing him.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2022

MA
May 02, 2022 10:27am
Welcome to Pakistani justice system. Zindabad. No wonder we are no where after 75 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
May 02, 2022 10:28am
Amazing how the whole system is suddenly working in their favour, how can the judiciary allow this sudden quashing of sentence given by the supreme court with no space for appeal?
Reply Recommend 0
MA
May 02, 2022 10:28am
Presiding offercers would be your bought one so why not
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 02, 2022 10:30am
……if so, Pakistan will be a Thug state….govern by thugs and mafia lords……
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
May 02, 2022 10:34am
This is the first for our country. Criminal becomes the minister and pardons his benefactor another convicted criminal. Values we live by and set such examples for rest. Democracy and politics washes away sins of our so called leaders. Forgetting there is hereafter.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
May 02, 2022 10:35am
this guy is asking for trouble - who says the judgement in his leader was wrong?
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
May 02, 2022 10:42am
He wants to pump in more madness into the minds of already mad people.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
May 02, 2022 10:43am
These people are a cancer to Pakista.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 02, 2022 10:43am
One crooke supports the other crooke.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 02, 2022 10:44am
The cream de la cream to make all the cases vanish against the Godfather so he can return with fanfare and assume the throne as the Emperor and finish ruining the country! We all knew the main objective of the PDM clowns was to restore both NS and Zardari as innocent angels.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
May 02, 2022 10:48am
This is what Rana is made interior minister . He will arrange local NROs for all convicts and defendents in PMLN and PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
May 02, 2022 10:49am
Criminals in action
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 02, 2022 10:52am
Shocking! What are these people going to do with Pakistan? Are they going to make corruption legal?
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
May 02, 2022 10:52am
Trial should be held again in any case. Judge Arshad Malik was dismissed because his decision to sentence NS was found to be compromised. NS sentence should have been abolished with his dismissal.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
May 02, 2022 10:52am
Indeed, if it transpires, it could only happen in a lawless country, where a handfull of well-connected politicians or super-rich with access to all the judges and courts can mold laws to their own liking, make criminal cases disappear, investigations halted and all crimes forgiven - even after conviction. Every man woman and child already knows about the credibility and dubious reputation of LHC, in the domain of the Sharifs. I also think Supreme Court, is also complicit.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram Javed
May 02, 2022 10:52am
How about abolishing all laws, declare Pakistan land of the free & that everything works by the principles of might is right
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan A
May 02, 2022 10:53am
Thank you Uncle Sam, your gift of interference
Reply Recommend 0
Atta Ur Rehman
May 02, 2022 10:54am
Please stop playing with our country. Do not convert our already diminshed patriotism into hate tmm. This move will creat havoc, further alienating people from PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 02, 2022 10:55am
Criminals ruling the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 02, 2022 10:55am
Are they hell bent on damaging their govt?
Reply Recommend 0
Asiatrack
May 02, 2022 10:57am
Expected lines
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
May 02, 2022 10:57am
These crooks can get all the relief they can while in power but it won't last long. IK has awakened this nation and he will win with a sizable majority come elections. Let these fools enjoy their short lived time in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
May 02, 2022 10:59am
In the end, the people of this country are themselves to blame for this debacle. The elected the same crooks three times and now have to live with the consequences of their choice. People get the leaders they deserve. That is the divine order.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
May 02, 2022 11:00am
Long live our judges and judiciary system Or we should just abolish the legal branch Bring in judges system
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
May 02, 2022 11:00am
Nawaz is not accused, he is convicted.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Ahmed
May 02, 2022 11:01am
Lawlessness The nation must stand up, enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriyaa
May 02, 2022 11:03am
Great.. Pakistan had been very unjust to this nation builder. It is an open secrete how establishment cahooted with than chief justice Saqib Nisar and other judges to throw him out of power. It was heinous act and must be undone as soon possible.....
Reply Recommend 0
Doland Trumf
May 02, 2022 11:07am
The curse that is PMLN is back in Pakistan. I feel sad for Pakistan to have fallen to such depths. So sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
May 02, 2022 11:09am
follow the legal path if there is any for it because no one is above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
May 02, 2022 11:09am
PMLN is corrupt to its core. Overseas Pakistani should stop sending monies if Nawaz is allowed in.
Reply Recommend 0
Favad Qaisar
May 02, 2022 11:10am
One criminal planning to waive off sentence of another criminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 02, 2022 11:11am
Pakistan has become a joke. What will we teach our kids ?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 02, 2022 11:11am
As has been said during umpteen times in different talk shows by PMLN leaders on almost all the TV channels that Nawaz Sharif was wrongly convicted in an Aqama case arranged by his son and he was convicted as he did not draw any salary from the bank. Time has come that he should seek justice from the relevant court after coming back to Pakistan and appear in the court in person to plead his case. If the court decide that he was wrongly convicted and set him free, one should not object on that.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Makani Pak
May 02, 2022 11:12am
Before making any comments look into the real facts behind ousting Pm Nawaz Sharif it’s clear Criminal Saqib Nisar Khosa and ISi planned the ouster of elected govt accept the facts NZ needs fear trial free and need to set free
Reply Recommend 0
Pasha
May 02, 2022 11:13am
This is so so wrong. You can tell this is a group of people that will bend twist and abuse the law to suit them. They don't care if it is right or wrong. Pakistan is so unfortunate to have such rulers.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 02, 2022 11:16am
Thank you neutrals for humiliating us , may you reap your just reward here and in the hereafter .
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
May 02, 2022 11:17am
Simply make corruption legal so that you don’t have to bail out anybody. Make it free for all.
Reply Recommend 0

