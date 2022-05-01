DAWN.COM Logo

Case registered in Faisalabad against Imran, other top PTI leaders over incident at Masjid-i-Nabwi

Tahir NaseerPublished May 1, 2022 - Updated May 1, 2022 08:09pm

A case under blasphemy laws was registered in Faisalabad against PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and other top figures of the previous government, it emerged on Sunday, days after pilgrims converged on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's delegation and chanted slogans in Masjid-i-Nabwi.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, has been registered under Sections 295 (harming or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (disturbing religious assembly) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of a common citizen Muhammad Naeem in Faisalabad, names key PTI leaders and associates — Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Qasim Suri, Sahibzada Jahangir, Aneel Musarrat as well as former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Rashid's nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, has also been named in the FIR.

According to the complainant, the incident at Masjid-i-Nabwi was carried out under a "planned and thought out scheme and conspiracy". He said that his claims were supported by the videos that are being shared on electronic and social media as well as through speeches made by certain PTI leaders.

He alleged that Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid, Shahbaz Gill and Qasim Suri were part of a conspiracy under which other PTI leaders then led delegations to Saudi Arabia to carry out the actions at the holy mosque, which were then posted on social media outlets.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there was no justification to not register a case against those who violate the sanctity of Roza-i-Rasool (peace be upon him).

Pilgrims were instigated under a plan, the minister said, adding that some of the people had travelled to Saudi Arabia from Britain. "There can be no forgiveness for what these people have done," he said.

At a press conference in Lahore alongside Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar later in the day, Sanaullah explained the need for the FIR, explaining that if people weren't provided with a way to address their concerns —particularly those related to religion and beliefs — in a legal manner then it could lead to them taking the situation into their own hands.

He assured that the investigation in the case would be conducted on merit and in accordance with the law, with the prime minister having issued specific directions in that regard.

Sanaullah criticised the PTI, saying it was a "misfortune" that the party, whose members have been accused of being behind the incident, still hadn't condemned the affair.

Regarding legal reservations being raised regarding the FIR, he said they would be considered.

The law minister, meanwhile, condemned the incident and said he had been instructed by the prime minister to check the legal status of the case. Tarar said the Pakistan Penal Code and criminal laws allow punishment of individuals for their actions abroad if the said actions were crimes in Pakistan.

He, too, reiterated that the investigation would be conducted on merit and the federal government would issue instructions to the province that no illegal action is taken.

Tarar said it was the job of the government to strike a balance and assured that he would be the "last person" in whose presence there would be human rights or legal violations.

Filing of FIR condemned by PTI, civil society

Reacting to the news, former minister Chaudhry said: "A series of FIRs ordered under instructions of interior ministry, bring it on we will fight."

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, in a series of tweets, said she was not surprised by the "dirty tricks" of registering a "fake FIR" by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, whom she described as a "shameless criminal".

She further said that the move showed that Shehbaz Sharif — whom she dubbed the "crime minister" — and "his cabal of crooks brought in by US regime change conspiracy getting desperate because they have no legitimacy amongst nation".

Mazari also criticised PPP and deemed it "unfortunate" that the "dark shadows continue to provide invisible cloak of protection to such low life criminal actions by their chosen ones". She also tagged Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in her tweet.

PTI's Karachi chapter vice-president Awab Alvi said that "blasphemy [accusation] is the start of a pathetic series of attacks on Imran Khan".

"If they know him over the years nothing can damage his credibility," he added.

Lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir said that police "can't register FIR under 295-A on a citizen's complaint, instead, it requires complaint on the government's order as per Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure".

According to him, the FIR against Imran was either defective or lodged on the government's orders.

Journalist Marvi Sirmed expressed shock at the registration of the blasphemy case against Imran and termed the move as "totally insane". She urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to avoid doing it.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan also disapproved of the FIR accusing PTI leaders of blasphemy.

"Use of blasphemy allegations to settle political scores is unacceptable. Politics should be based on ideological differences rather than the cynical manipulation of religion. This will give more fodder to extremists," he said in a tweet.

Economist Uzair Younus termed the blasphemy case against Imran as "sickening and abhorrent", saying the "cynical misuse" of the law was still continuing in the country.

Madina incident happened 'on Imran Khan's orders'

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb laid the blame for the events in Madina squarely on Imran.

"You were the claimant of the state of Madina but you took the filth of your thinking to Madina [and] you incited people there to violence," Aurangzeb said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

She alleged that Imran had misused the Prophet's Mosque for his own politics and asked: "What was the benefit?"

"It ended up costing you instead since it was the [Holy] Prophet's [PBUH] home," she added.

Aurangzeb also blamed the PTI chairman for the arrests made by the Saudi authorities after the incident, saying the public was incited to "violence and hatred" because of Imran while the main enablers were flown back to London.

"The entire planning for this was done on Imran Khan's orders. I was present there and saw those people (those acting on Imran's alleged orders) myself as they were signalling and getting sloganeering carried out in Masjid-i-Nabwi."

The information minister said the PTI chairman would soon find out the consequences of his actions.

Fawad says Sheikh Rashid's nephew 'kidnapped'

Meanwhile, Chaudhry alleged that Shafiq had been "kidnapped" from the airport. The statement came as media outlets reported that he had been arrested at the Islamabad airport.

"So far, his family has not been given information about his whereabouts," Chaudhry said on Twitter, adding that a kidnapping attempt had also been made on the former interior minister. "The PTI strongly condemns these actions."

In an earlier tweet, he said that the "imported government" believed that it could scare the people. "These fools are only hastening their end," he said.

Sheikh Rashid, in a statement said that the government had resorted to exacting revenge. "Raids are being carried out after the registration of the case," he said, adding that people would shout slogans against the government wherever it went.

Later in the day, Sheikh Rashid told reporters that whatever happened at the holy site was condemnable.

However, he stressed even if the government arrested more of his nephews, such measures would not deter him from supporting Imran Khan.

He said the government would bear the brunt of its own actions if it continued to lodge "false cases" against its opponents. In response to a question, Rashid said he believed the month of May would be "dangerous" for the country.

'Weaponising blasphemy'

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called for the cases to be withdrawn immediately. "No government or political party can afford to allow allegations of blasphemy to be weaponised against its rivals," it said.

Pilgrims accost, chant slogans against PM Shehbaz, federal ministers

On Friday, a group of Pakistani pilgrims had accosted, heckled and chanted slogans at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina during their three-day visit — their first foreign trip since assuming office — to Saudi Arabia.

According to videos circulating on social media, Pakistani pilgrims at the mosque started chanting slogans of "chor, chor" (thieves, thieves) as soon as they saw the prime minister.

In another video, the pilgrims could be seen heckling and hurling obscenities at federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, as the pair are escorted by Saudi guards. In another video, a pilgrim could be seen pulling Bugti's hair from behind.

Following the incident, the media director of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad confirmed that some of the pilgrims involved in the incident had been arrested. The official said that the protesters had been taken into custody for "violating the regulations" and "disrespecting" the sanctity of the holy mosque.

Politicians and other religious figures had swiftly condemned the incident, however, some had blamed the PTI. For his part, Imran Khan said he could "not even imagine" asking anyone to carry out sloganeering at the sacred place.

"I have spoken about Islamophobia at every forum," he said in a snippet from an interview that will be aired on the first day of Eidul Fitr.

"The reason for doing so is my belief that until you do not love Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), your faith is not complete. I cannot think of asking anyone to do sloganeering at that sacred place. Nobody who loves the Prophet (PBUH) can even think of it," he said.

Jim
May 01, 2022 12:16pm
Ridiculous to the core!
Recommend 0
Asiatrack
May 01, 2022 12:19pm
Vengeance mode full on
Recommend 0
Azeem
May 01, 2022 12:23pm
Why can't Imran Khan condemn this incident?
Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 01, 2022 12:24pm
@Asiatrack , its not vengence .Its fixing there attitude and actions against the country.Infact they should be deported from saudi and be scentenced for life.
Recommend 0
waqas
May 01, 2022 12:25pm
This is appalling. Purana Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Rude shock
May 01, 2022 12:26pm
I strongly suspect Imran his behind this nefarious act. Otherwise he would clearly condemn the incident and demand the strongest punishment for the culprits.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 01, 2022 12:26pm
It was a planned move and any one who is involved in disrespecting the religion at Masjid-i-Nabvi should be punished according to the law of the land.
Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
May 01, 2022 12:29pm
What is the legal value of this case in Pakistan??
Recommend 0
Nouman
May 01, 2022 12:29pm
People will chant at these criminals for the rest of their lives
Recommend 0
Nouman
May 01, 2022 12:30pm
@Rude shock, he did condemn it watch his video about it
Recommend 0
Waqas
May 01, 2022 12:30pm
Preposterous.. absolutely shameful. This will only incite our emotions more. The nation will rise against PDM lot. There is alotnof anger among the masses
Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
May 01, 2022 12:30pm
This is Rana Sana Ullah - vengeance is its best.
Recommend 0
asma
May 01, 2022 12:32pm
Lol he wasnt involved. Our courts are becoming useless day by day. Patwari courtd namanzoor
Recommend 0
asma
May 01, 2022 12:32pm
@Rude shock, Yup he sent all those people and sponsored their visas
Recommend 0
F Khan
May 01, 2022 12:32pm
This was 100% planned by top PTI leadership. It was not indigenous as claimed by the cult. Videos are enough that handful of champions planted were inciting with slogans. If this has to stop in future some action is needed.
Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
May 01, 2022 12:33pm
Gunda Sanaullah in revenge mood.
Recommend 0
Aisha
May 01, 2022 12:35pm
And this boys and girls is the start of the end of this imported government
Recommend 0
Haider
May 01, 2022 12:36pm
Send IK to jail.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 01, 2022 12:36pm
Joke of the century.
Recommend 0
Khan, kator khan
May 01, 2022 12:37pm
This is Pakistan, frivolous cases like these create backlogs in court and lack of accountability encourages more such actions.
Recommend 0
Qamar
May 01, 2022 12:39pm
Pathetic! I am surprised terrorism offences are not added. Truly banana Republic.
Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
May 01, 2022 12:41pm
Such cheap tactics, i can bet they will receive same welcome where ever they go in the world at the moment.
Recommend 0
ST
May 01, 2022 12:41pm
The government is in full revenge mode. How Inraan khan is held responsible?
Recommend 0
Waheed
May 01, 2022 12:41pm
New govt is joke,
Recommend 0
RE
May 01, 2022 12:42pm
@Azeem and @Rude shock The least you can do in these times is to keep yourself updated. IK has already condemned the incident.
Recommend 0
Mark
May 01, 2022 12:42pm
@Azeem, He has already done that!
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 01, 2022 12:43pm
Former PM Imran Khan who talked a lot to make Pakistan similar to Raisat-e-Madina is charged along with top brass of PTI under Sections 295 (harming or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting Its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (disturbing religious assembly) and 109 (Abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The double faced Imran Khan and its PTI is finally exposed.
Recommend 0
Captain
May 01, 2022 12:44pm
Ridiculous! Why FIR not registered against guaranteer of MNS for not returning back?
Recommend 0
Captain
May 01, 2022 12:45pm
Rana Gunda!
Recommend 0
Mark
May 01, 2022 12:45pm
@Qamar , Indeed with a general nod!
Recommend 0
Rock Solid 2.0
May 01, 2022 12:47pm
Case filed in Pakistan Jurisdiction? What does the law say? What about KSA Being vindictive on IK would backfire on the Govt. It is for KSA to decide on this
Recommend 0
Azeem
May 01, 2022 12:47pm
@RE, He didn't condemn it. There is no condemnation in that video. I have seen it. It's again a very ifs and buts video. Typical. Because he won't condemn it. because he is behind it
Recommend 0
MJan
May 01, 2022 12:47pm
The ugliness is on the rise with crooks back in control.
Recommend 0
Jawad
May 01, 2022 12:48pm
What a Joke .. the Choors have nothing on imran khan ..
Recommend 0
Ahmed40
May 01, 2022 12:48pm
PTI and IK should be taken to task..Sh Rasheed presser a day before the shameful incident in Medina where he said that govt figures will be harrassed is clear admission of guilt ... PTI brougth shame to Pakistan
Recommend 0
MJan
May 01, 2022 12:49pm
@Syed A. Mateen, which land!
Recommend 0
Observer 2
May 01, 2022 12:49pm
@Azeem, he already condemned it..
Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
May 01, 2022 12:49pm
Tolerance and respect for each others diginity has been vanashed from Pakistani society and hence gives bad impression on Pakistan
Recommend 0
Mina
May 01, 2022 12:49pm
Happend in KSA and registered in Pakistan. What a country!
Recommend 0
Rock Solid 2.0
May 01, 2022 12:49pm
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA, same as the absurd name donned by you, zilch!
Recommend 0
Daoud Shamshadi
May 01, 2022 12:51pm
Imran khan and co are hypocrites their 3 and a half years in power are proof to that, they have never practiced what they have preached, the incident crossed the line, the acolytes incarcerated, and the Sheikhs nephew have sung like canaries and implicated everyone implicated.
Recommend 0
Mina
May 01, 2022 12:51pm
@Azeem, why should Khan condemns someone individual act? will you do it?
Recommend 0
Zuk
May 01, 2022 12:53pm
Now its clear why Rana Sana Ullah didn't accompany the Prime Minister to Umrah, why Maryam Nawaz passport was never returned by the Lahore High Court and why Maryam Aurangzeb was smiling while being hackled. These three are behind this nafarious scheme and now crying hoarse to prove it against PTI.
Recommend 0
Hamad
May 01, 2022 12:54pm
Welcome to purana Pakistan of revenge using tax payer money.
Recommend 0
MJan
May 01, 2022 12:55pm
What does the one defending Mullah Diesel has to say about this blatant Ghundagurdi by the criminals running the current government or do they have his blessings?
Recommend 0
Javed
May 01, 2022 12:58pm
Sometimes a thing is so ridiculous, there’s nothing to say!
Recommend 0
Dawn
May 01, 2022 12:58pm
@Abdullah, okay. But why involve Imran Khan? Revenge
Recommend 0
Javed
May 01, 2022 12:59pm
@Azeem, because he did not order it.
Recommend 0
Azeem
May 01, 2022 01:00pm
@Javed, so he only condemns what he orders?
Recommend 0
Naga
May 01, 2022 01:01pm
Mokary of justice system. Incident happened in another country case filed in a second country.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 01, 2022 01:01pm
Stupid move by this imported government
Recommend 0
ZA
May 01, 2022 01:01pm
This is a new low even for PMLN. This can create a very dangerous situation and precedence in the country and for sure they know exactly what they have done. What happened at Masjid-e-Nabwi was wrong but it cannot be blamed on Imran Khan. Everyone knows that this is being done to discredit and pressurise PTI. If they incident at Medina hadn’t happened they would have found something else to blame on him.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 01, 2022 01:03pm
@Syed A. Mateen, absolutely not correct and you know it
Recommend 0
Maxx
May 01, 2022 01:05pm
Nadir of Chaos and Stupidity... Looks like... country is being pushed towards... yet another martial law!
Recommend 0
Intracellular
May 01, 2022 01:08pm
@Azeem, This is people's court
Recommend 0
Pan Cheng
May 01, 2022 01:11pm
@F Khan, Like: attack on SC!
Recommend 0

