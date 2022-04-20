DAWN.COM Logo

PTI brings politicking in Punjab from Islamabad: Hamza

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 10:39am
PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. — DawnNewsTV
LAHORE: Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz regrets that politicking on constitutional affairs launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during the formation of the federal government is continuing in Punjab.

He was talking to the media at the residence of PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza here on Tuesday.Hamza said non-issues were being raised on a daily basis by the PTI to create hurdles to formation of the pro-masses government.

He said the former ruling party was unable to submit a satisfactory response to the Toshakhana case whereas the PTI was yet to be held accountable in the foreign funding case.

Referring to the attack on the deputy speaker and opposition members during the election for the CM on April 16, Hamza said everyone knew who was behind the episode and who was calling the goons from visitors’ gallery to attack the lawmakers.

In an allusion to the injuries to Speaker Parvez Elahi in an alleged assault by the PML-N members, he wondered how a broken arm of Mr Elahi healed within 24 hours. Hamza said he had visited the PPP leader’s residence for consultation on various affairs as both the PML-N and PPP wished to introduce memorable electoral reforms.

Mr Murtaza lamented that Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was not playing his due constitutional role by refusing to administer oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022

