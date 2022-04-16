Shahzad Saleem made DG NAB Lahore, again

• Several cases were opened against Shehbaz during his previous tenure

• Marriyum says govt not afraid of anti-graft watchdog

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday made Shahzad Saleem the director general (DG) of Lahore once again, around four months after he had been posted out.

Mr Saleem had remained proactive against the Sharifs during his last tenure as the director general, NAB Lahore, from April 2017 to Dec 2021.

Interestingly, the change in NAB’s hierarchy was made soon after leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gave statements against the anti-graft watchdog, saying that its ordinance should be amended with a view to preventing the bureau from indulging in political victimisation.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi went to the extent of saying that “NAB should be closed down”.

During Mr Saleem’s last tenure, several cases against incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif were opened, including those pertaining to Saaf Pani, Ashiyana Housing Scheme and money laundering.

When contacted, the government’s spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, told Dawn that they were not scared of NAB because it had failed to prove anything against opposition leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif, despite four years of hectic efforts and arm twisting.

She said state institutions had complained about NAB with the new government, claiming that they had stopped working due to unjustified pressure of the bureau.

Shahzad Saleem was posted as DG of NAB, Lahore, replacing Jameel Ahmed who has been transferred to the NAB headquarters, assuming the post of DG Awareness and Prevention.

The anti-graft watchdog, on the other hand, claimed that Mr Saleem had been made the DG of Lahore because Jameel Ahmed had requested NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal to transfer him from Lahore region due to personal reasons and health.

In his letter, Mr Ahmed said: “Kindly refer to my earlier verbal requests and earnest submission during meeting with your honour on March 18, 2022, requesting for transfer to Islamabad on personal/compassionate grounds. Needless to reiterate that my family comprising daughters, wife and 13 years old son need my presence in Islamabad to support and facilitate them in day to day life. Moreover, my own age and health does not allow living alone away from family.”

“It may also be mentioned that in view of approval of summary for my appointment by the PM Secretariat, I have also informed the concerned officer (PM Office) about my inability to continue serving in Lahore,” he added.

Jameel Ahmed had replaced Shahzad Saleem as the DG of NAB, Lahore, in Dec 2021.

According to NAB Lahore, the regional headquarters had struck plea bargain deals amounting to Rs14.6 billion during April 2017-Dec 2021, and recovered Rs3.63bn in 2021.

Talking about indirect recoveries during the last four years, NAB Lahore said it had recovered Rs80.85bn.

Similarly, the bureau also managed to arrest a total of 708 people in various corruption cases during the same period, which reflected an annual increase of 125pc compared to the arrest of 1,073 accused persons in the last 16 years.

Its prosecution wing had filed corruption references involving an estimated amount of Rs84.53bn whereas during the last 16 years, the same region filed references involving an amount of Rs53.08bn.

The NAB, Lahore, had also filed references involving an amount of Rs6.135bn in 2021.

The conviction ratio of NAB Lahore during the last four years remained 74pc in 2021, 78pc in 2020, 70pc in 2019, 83pc in 2018 and 72pc in 2017.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2022