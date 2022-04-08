DAWN.COM Logo

Govt forms commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

Dawn.comPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 05:25pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry talks to reporters after the Federal Cabinet meeting today. —DawnNewsTV
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the government had decided to present the contents of the threat letter, which purportedly contains "evidence" of a foreign conspiracy hatched to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the National Assembly tomorrow and had also constituted a commission to probe the alleged conspiracy.

At a media talk after the federal cabinet meeting, he claimed that "original records of the cipher, only available with the government, would be kept in front of the parliament".

"If, even after that, they [the opposition] want to go with the no-confidence vote, then the people of Pakistan will decide who's standing where," Chaudhry said.

He revealed that the commission, led by Lt Gen (retd) Tariq Khan, would investigate all the "characters" behind the no-trust move and expose them in front of the nation. "It will see if the communique exists and whether it contains the threat of regime change.

"The commission will also disclose the local handlers who were used to take forward this foreign conspiracy," the minister said. "Of course, not everyone from the opposition was involved in it. But there were some people who knew what the conspiracy was, who was behind it and where it came from."

He claimed that eight dissident MNAs were directly approached by a "foreign embassy" to initiate the no-confidence movement.

"Our intelligence agencies have records of their meetings. This commission will review the meetings, what was discussed [in them], the commitments made [in them] and how the plan was chalked out," Chaudhry said.

He added that the commission would review the aforementioned points within 90 days and form its own investigative teams.

ECP acted 'irresponsibly'

During his talk today, Chaudhry also called out the Election Commission of Pakistan for its "irresponsible statement" on holding fresh polls.

"The federal cabinet has categorically expressed reservations on the announcement by ECP in which it claimed that elections can't be held before seven months."

He hypothetically asked that had the PM called early elections before the no-confidence movement, would the electoral body's decision be the same.

"The cabinet has, therefore, taken notice of the conduct of the chief election commissioner and the ECP," he pointed out, adding that the government had been pushing ECP to prepare for elections since two years and even offered it assistance in the delimitation process.

'Parliament's supremacy transferred to SC'

Talking about the apex court's verdict, the Chaudhry said that its decision hinted that the National Assembly's supremacy had been transferred to the judiciary, urging the top court to review its decision.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

"The court can't call the deputy speaker's ruling unconstitutional without going through the contents it [the ruling] was based on," Chaudhry contended.

The minister also said that the parliament and the top court had separate functions and worked independently, adding that the government was consulting its legal team and was mulling on filing for a review of the verdict.

He added that the premier would make important announcements in his address to the nation tonight.

No Confidence
Pakistan

M. Saeed
Apr 08, 2022 04:39pm
When did any commission formed in the country proved any result?
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 08, 2022 04:40pm
Nobody trusts this corrupt fascist PTI government, especially the likes of Fawad Ch. Let's have an independent judicial commission under the aegis of the SCP.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 08, 2022 04:41pm
For Gods sake enough is enough
Reply Recommend 0
Dalai
Apr 08, 2022 04:41pm
First dissolved the investigations? Who still thinks they can run the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 08, 2022 04:42pm
Super stupid idea. How can you investigate something while you are a party. Lets opposition constitute the commission and see results.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasha
Apr 08, 2022 04:42pm
If you suspected foreign involvement then why was the Ambassador left to leave Pakistan and go to Belgium ? He's the star witness, recall him immediately and let the court take his true statement.
Reply Recommend 0
sher singham
Apr 08, 2022 04:43pm
Is this guy for real?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 08, 2022 04:43pm
Fraud
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Apr 08, 2022 04:43pm
More Drama More Lies, what different tomorrow Niazi can produce when Supreme court didnt see it Worth, Hell bent on creating more chaos!
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 08, 2022 04:44pm
Leave it for the next govt to investigate.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh
Apr 08, 2022 04:46pm
What happened to this guys attitude?? The words of loser.
Reply Recommend 0
syed
Apr 08, 2022 04:46pm
clearly they dont want VONC .They will go any extent ,,,the rule of jungle starts
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 08, 2022 04:46pm
No use. Quit and chill at home.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 08, 2022 04:46pm
lies lies and more lies
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 08, 2022 04:47pm
These people around IK are doing the most damage to him.... Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhary types are opportunists, and giving bad advice.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 08, 2022 04:47pm
The letter was fabricated by mehmood qureshi and now they want to present it as fact.These are normal information shared by the diplomats but pti changed it added words to it and tried to fool the nation.we will not be fooled again imran khan.time to go home.let us live
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Arshad
Apr 08, 2022 04:48pm
Opposition won’t let go the golden opportunity no matter what. But it’s a good move to let all know the facts and let them make an informed decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 08, 2022 04:48pm
Had there been foreign conspiracy, Supreme Court would not have given ruling against the decision of Dy. Speaker. Because, foreign conspiracy was the basis of the decision of Dy. Speaker. The foreign conspiracy theory is clearly fabricated.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2022 04:48pm
Excellent move.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2022 04:49pm
The conspirators should be exposed!
Reply Recommend 0
Siva
Apr 08, 2022 04:49pm
Another drama to delay justice. Please get out fast. No more.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Apr 08, 2022 04:49pm
Even if that's right US didn't provide money to all 197 lawmakers, they only said niazi should go just like how entire country is hoping
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 08, 2022 04:50pm
“ original records of the cipher”- does this sentence have any meaning? Cipher is coded, so if you show original of that to people they won’t understand it. And why say “records” as of there are multiple?
Reply Recommend 0
zahid chaudhry
Apr 08, 2022 04:50pm
I think it will be little too late. Letter should have done this today and then resignations from PTI. Judges are corrupt to the bone, they don't care about the nation, they only care about themselves. They could have ordered for early elections.....
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 08, 2022 04:50pm
What about your and Imran conspiracy to subvert the constitution?
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 08, 2022 04:50pm
Get lost
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Jain
Apr 08, 2022 04:51pm
Seriously
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 08, 2022 04:51pm
If this is evidence why it would be sent to Pakistani diplomat? It would’ve been a leaked conversation. You’re just making things appear sensational.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2022 04:51pm
@Hwh, Pak obsessed RSS insecure cross-border trolls jump in as soon as a new headline appears!
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Apr 08, 2022 04:51pm
Stop wasting country’s precious money on futile exercises.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 08, 2022 04:51pm
Pakistan is a tribal nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 08, 2022 04:53pm
A conspiracy would’ve been a direct scheme to remove the government by illegal means. But this letter just seems like a foreign diplomat expressing his grievances and consequences of a government of re elected. Where’s the conspiracy here?
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Apr 08, 2022 04:53pm
I wonder how and why Hamza has approached High Court when couple of days before around 200 MPAs have voted for him to be CM at Hotel Flatteis, Lahore? Hamza and all those 200 MPAs must be punished forthwith in case if it was an illegal activity. I wish Pakistan remains as Islamic Republic of Pakistan and not turned as Bananas Republic. Kuwait.zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Ashvin
Apr 08, 2022 04:53pm
And Tamasha continues.
Reply Recommend 0
GV
Apr 08, 2022 04:54pm
@bhaRAT©, Only IK and his bunch of goons would be exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 08, 2022 04:59pm
SCP - that is funny - more like American SC
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 08, 2022 05:00pm
Stop this drama imran your seat is not important than our country
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 08, 2022 05:05pm
Rassi jal gai magar bal nahi gai # PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Apr 08, 2022 05:09pm
Fact and evidence comes. Why are you scared?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Apr 08, 2022 05:11pm
Thinking keep saying a lie over and over makes it a truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Apr 08, 2022 05:12pm
Do you still have that Trump card with you?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Chamcha Assis
Apr 08, 2022 05:13pm
Loser printed all over the face.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 08, 2022 05:19pm
Right!
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Apr 08, 2022 05:20pm
How prompt
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 08, 2022 05:34pm
Get lost!
Reply Recommend 0
It’sOnlyMe
Apr 08, 2022 05:40pm
Ch. Fraud Hussain needs to stop this circus.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Apr 08, 2022 05:42pm
PTI doing everything to cling to power!
Reply Recommend 0

