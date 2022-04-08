Govt forms commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the government had decided to present the contents of the threat letter, which purportedly contains "evidence" of a foreign conspiracy hatched to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the National Assembly tomorrow and had also constituted a commission to probe the alleged conspiracy.

At a media talk after the federal cabinet meeting, he claimed that "original records of the cipher, only available with the government, would be kept in front of the parliament".

"If, even after that, they [the opposition] want to go with the no-confidence vote, then the people of Pakistan will decide who's standing where," Chaudhry said.

He revealed that the commission, led by Lt Gen (retd) Tariq Khan, would investigate all the "characters" behind the no-trust move and expose them in front of the nation. "It will see if the communique exists and whether it contains the threat of regime change.

"The commission will also disclose the local handlers who were used to take forward this foreign conspiracy," the minister said. "Of course, not everyone from the opposition was involved in it. But there were some people who knew what the conspiracy was, who was behind it and where it came from."

He claimed that eight dissident MNAs were directly approached by a "foreign embassy" to initiate the no-confidence movement.

"Our intelligence agencies have records of their meetings. This commission will review the meetings, what was discussed [in them], the commitments made [in them] and how the plan was chalked out," Chaudhry said.

He added that the commission would review the aforementioned points within 90 days and form its own investigative teams.

ECP acted 'irresponsibly'

During his talk today, Chaudhry also called out the Election Commission of Pakistan for its "irresponsible statement" on holding fresh polls.

"The federal cabinet has categorically expressed reservations on the announcement by ECP in which it claimed that elections can't be held before seven months."

He hypothetically asked that had the PM called early elections before the no-confidence movement, would the electoral body's decision be the same.

"The cabinet has, therefore, taken notice of the conduct of the chief election commissioner and the ECP," he pointed out, adding that the government had been pushing ECP to prepare for elections since two years and even offered it assistance in the delimitation process.

'Parliament's supremacy transferred to SC'

Talking about the apex court's verdict, the Chaudhry said that its decision hinted that the National Assembly's supremacy had been transferred to the judiciary, urging the top court to review its decision.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

"The court can't call the deputy speaker's ruling unconstitutional without going through the contents it [the ruling] was based on," Chaudhry contended.

The minister also said that the parliament and the top court had separate functions and worked independently, adding that the government was consulting its legal team and was mulling on filing for a review of the verdict.

He added that the premier would make important announcements in his address to the nation tonight.