Have suggested mass resignations to PM Imran as 'last option': Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he had told Prime Minister Imran Khan that "mass resignations" were the "last option" left for the government.

The minister's remarks came a day after the Supreme Court set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's April 3 ruling which dismissed the no-trust resolution against the premier and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said "a wave of disappointment has taken over the nation after the decision".

He said that the sentiment among the people was that a conspiracy was under way to bring those involved in corruption to power.

"But if someone believes that we are laying down our weapons, have no [misconceptions]," he said. "We will fight till our last breath against these thugs, robbers and looters," he added, referring to the opposition.

He then told media persons that yesterday he had told PM Imran that "we should all resign" as this was the "last option" because the country would not be able to function with "robbers and thugs" at the helm.

"I had suggested [submitting] resignations three months ago as I knew what the issues were," Rashid said without elaborating further.

"I was right in saying that we should resign and hold new elections. I was right when I said impose an emergency and I was right when I said to impose governer's rule.

"And I say this today as well that we all should resign together [...] and expose their (the opposition's) real faces to the nation."

The minister said opposition parties would destroy the country's "independent foreign policy".

He followed up on this claim with a cryptic remark, saying: "If there is anyone who believes that people don't understand what has happened, how it has happened and who did it, [understand that] the people know everything."

At the outset of his media talk, the minister, without naming anyone, had implied that "big powers" were behind the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

"This is how big powers execute a no-confidence motion. They buy people. They use health as an excuse and help robbers and thugs flee the country," he said. "Now you will see that all of them will return."

"Foreign powers, who want to impose their mentality in Pakistan, curb our freedom and put an end to our neutrality, will be defeated," he said.

He went on to say that in this case — seemingly an allusion to events that unfolded following the submission of the no-trust motion against PM Imran — "all forces have been exposed".

This, the minister said, was the real issue.