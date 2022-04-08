DAWN.COM Logo

‘Cablegate’ lands foreign service in knotty predicament

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan’s move to use a diplomatic cable for shielding himself against the opposition’s no-confidence motion did not work, but has left behind deleterious consequences for the foreign service that will be felt for a long time to come.

Mr Khan had at a public rally on March 27 claimed that the move to topple his government was the result of a foreign conspiracy. He later named that country as the United States and it turned out that his allegation was based on a cable received from Ambassador Asad Majeed in which he had reported about a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu.

Asad Majeed had reportedly said that Donald Lu warned that Imran Khan’s continuation in office, who was facing a vote of no confidence, would have repercussions for bilateral relations. The US was said to be annoyed with Mr Khan over his ‘independent foreign policy’ and visit to Moscow.

It was interpreted by the government as a threat.

The government’s decision to go public with it put the Foreign Office at the centre of the controversy. But diplomats serving there are not happy about it.

FO corridors currently seem muted, but a few officials spoke to Dawn on condition of anonymity.

One ambassador posted abroad said the “cablegate has seriously impacted the working, but it was hard to quantify”. He further said Mr Khan might have tried to get some political advantage from that, but he skewered the principle of secure and confidential communications, which is at the heart of diplomacy.

How will it affect their working?

Cables sent from missions abroad contain crucial information about developments of interest to the country and insights about the thinking of the leaders in the host countries. The diplomatic reporting includes analyses of complex foreign policy issues. The cables may also suggest options for advancing national interest, sometimes in difficult situations.

Another ambassador said: “Some of us work in hostile environments, we will now not name our sources in our reporting for fear of that becoming public”.

The major concern, therefore, is that the reporting officers would become very cautious and generally more reticent.

The cables have very restricted circulation with very few having access to them. This gives the ambassadors a sense of security that it’s safe to share unvarnished truth with their government about what’s happening in the host country. They, it is worried, will at least think twice about reporting something controversial.

This would affect the decision-making at the FO, which requires blunt and candid reporting.

Another fallout of this episode could be that foreign governments could become wary of trusting Pakistani diplomats. This will reduce the effectiveness of the outreach of the diplomats and make the acquisition of information difficult.

“The consequences of this ‘cablegate’ will go well beyond what is being discussed now as it could hurt sensitive relationships and make open exchanges more difficult,” a diplomat posted abroad said.

His opinion was that foreign officials meeting Pakistani diplomats provide a window not only into the affairs of that particular country, but their insights are often an indicator of the sentiment in international politics. “I’m afraid those officials may no more be willing to share frank views with us. If that happens, those sources will be greatly missed, especially in times of crisis,” he added.

A retired foreign service official said that it was Pakistan’s distinguishing feature that “we did not pull foreign policy controversies into domestic politics”. But, he regretted, that was no more the case after this episode.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2022

Ajaz
Apr 08, 2022 08:14am
Khan is working for enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 08, 2022 08:15am
Pakistan diplomacy now very horrific picture.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 08, 2022 08:22am
So lets all thank Imran khan for his last incompetence as we will not have him as PM after saturday
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Apr 08, 2022 08:24am
He not only took us from 125 to 190 for a dollar but also made us isolated in the world. No wonder Indians like him much.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 08, 2022 08:27am
Yeah sure. Keep it secret so the arm twisting, blackmail and groveling can continue.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Hamid
Apr 08, 2022 08:28am
Didnt US politicians openly accused Donald Trumping supporting Russia and cited some of their own intelligence leaks of Russian involvement in US elections
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Ahmad
Apr 08, 2022 08:31am
That’s not a predicament actually; that’s what you call a potential permanent damage to the capacity and effectiveness of our diplomats abroad. Thank you selectors for empowering this narcissist to do that.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 08, 2022 08:33am
All these rich diplomats and their burger kids loved IK. Now deal with handsome's mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Noora
Apr 08, 2022 08:36am
Expat pakistani was enjoying slipping of PKR now it would become worthless
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Editorial: The reckoning
Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Editorial: The reckoning

If the PTI finds it no longer has a graceful exit left to take from the NA, it only has itself to blame.
08 Apr, 2022

Punjab chaos

THE brazen disregard exhibited by the PTI-PML-Q alliance for democratic norms in Punjab has plunged the province ...
08 Apr, 2022

Polythene bags

POLYTHENE bags are such an essential part of life that no government ban or public awareness campaign has so far ...
Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...