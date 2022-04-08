DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2022

Editorial: The reckoning

EditorialPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 05:01am

Nothing more could have been hoped for from the highest court of the land. With one voice, the Supreme Court has ruled that the government’s ploy to subvert the April 3 vote of no-confidence was ‘unconstitutional’ and all its subsequent decisions, therefore, without legal effect. In doing so, the apex court has defeated a most egregious assault on the country’s democratic order and reasserted itself as the custodian of the Constitution of Pakistan. It is hoped that the verdict, delivered just as matters seemed to be hurtling towards chaos, will be able to pull the country back from the precipice.

It could not have come sooner. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stubborn insistence on not letting his opponents have the satisfaction of voting him out had rendered Pakistan’s entire democracy a farce. It will be worth remembering that this was a choice, not a compulsion. Mr Khan had political options: there were many ways he could have gracefully bowed to political realities and thrown his energies into the next elections. Yet, in his obduracy, the prime minister showed the country he would think nothing of pushing it headfirst into a constitutional crisis if it meant getting his way.

The PTI’s reckless decision to have a straightforward parliamentary procedure overruled on the pretext of Article 5 will be a shameful footnote in history. Indeed, after the Supreme Court’s unsympathetic view on the matter, the PTI must introspect and ask whether it itself had been loyal enough to the Constitution when it wilfully ran roughshod over it for a narrow political goal.

The ensuing chaos has wreaked havoc on the economy. The dollar-rupee exchange rate has slipped amidst the uncertainty and there are serious concerns about the adequacy of the country’s current foreign exchange reserves. Our foreign relations, too, have taken a severe beating due to the prime minister’s insistence on creating an international fuss about a ‘foreign conspiracy’ the details of which he has so far been unable to share.

It is commendable that this Supreme Court chose to forge its own path, even though precedent could have afforded it another chance to take cover behind the doctrine of necessity. A dark history of judicial endorsements and quasi-endorsements of unconstitutional and extra-constitutional decisions had greatly dimmed the hopes of an unequivocal ruling on this matter, but this bench, led by the chief justice, has provided new hope for the future.

With the restoration of the National Assembly, the court has returned the power to decide the country’s fate back to the Lower House. After the drubbing it has just received in court, the PTI would be wise to now stick to the rules and play the game to its logical end. If it finds it no longer has a graceful exit left to take, it only has itself to blame.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Apr 08, 2022 05:09am
On the dot
Reply Recommend 0
CharlesG
Apr 08, 2022 05:10am
Bravo Pakistan. I sincerely hope you rise from this crisis and become a strong economy in Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
malz
Apr 08, 2022 05:11am
A judgment that has made history in Pakistan!! Fair, just and on the point..
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 08, 2022 05:11am
No matter how hard media outlets try to change people's opinion about Imran khan, we know that he is the only leader sincere with this country and its people. He is sweeping the next elections with two third majority. Period!
Reply Recommend 0
Jug Nu
Apr 08, 2022 05:12am
Imran khan is the most corrupt after trump and mush
Reply Recommend 0
Shah america
Apr 08, 2022 05:15am
IK flew too close to the sun
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 08, 2022 05:15am
Everything about IK and PTI is chaos driven and unorganized. Surrounded by talkers and not that many doers. He didn't know his members are no longer with party and he couldn't dissolve the Assembly before no confidence was presented.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Apr 08, 2022 05:18am
Hubris
Reply Recommend 0
Sh.Jamil
Apr 08, 2022 05:19am
Well articulated article indeed.The PM will be long remembered for his political gimmicks which ultimately landed him in disgrace.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Quraishi
Apr 08, 2022 05:22am
Supreme Court has given Imran Khan out and even the third umpire agreed with their decision. Time for Imran Khan to leave the pitch in a graceful manner and show his so called sports man spirit if there is still some left in him. Time for real Tabdeeli is coming soon.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 08, 2022 05:23am
Simply a brilliant analysis!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Apr 08, 2022 05:23am
He had good intentions. But he was overzealous to cling to his chair embracing unconstitutional avenues.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 08, 2022 05:23am
The arrogant Niazi is thus consigned to the dustbin of history
Reply Recommend 0
Deep
Apr 08, 2022 05:25am
Milestone decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 08, 2022 05:26am
Respect for the court. Justice Bandial earned enviable legacy and good wishes and prayers
Reply Recommend 0
Minto
Apr 08, 2022 05:27am
Pm should be custodian of the constitution as hes of the house, and i congratulate the supreme court and judiciary for the just and upright statements and for bringing the unreined horse to its knees. I would further desire a punishment for the law breakers
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
Apr 08, 2022 05:29am
Three cheers for the judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
KiritJ
Apr 08, 2022 05:31am
@Fastforward, people with good intentions can also become stubborn and crooked, thinking that they are doing some kind of a noble service to the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 08, 2022 05:31am
@Asad, the drubbing Pti will get next election would make it forget the embarrassment of this great verdict. Imran's narcissism, incompetence and corruption exposed. He goes to dustbin of history
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Apr 08, 2022 05:32am
Congratulations to all Pakistani’s on a honorable decision by the SC, in favor of the constitution of Pakistan. Thankfully restoring it to its rightful stature. Hopefully this will be deterrence for any such future ventures so wrongfully made by IK.
Reply Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Apr 08, 2022 05:33am
The State Constitution is above all and everything and The Supreme Court Judges fulfilled their duty in doing so.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 08, 2022 05:36am
Pakistan's 'famous' jail ready for new inmates. ?
Reply Recommend 0
Osman
Apr 08, 2022 05:37am
Now SC should focus on corruption.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...
Updated 06 Apr, 2022

Solution to the crisis

No democratic nation worth its name would tolerate such egregious mockery of its Constitution.
06 Apr, 2022

Unequal justice

RECENT developments in the Nazim Jokhio murder case have raised serious concerns that some elements within the...
06 Apr, 2022

Yemen truce

THE Yemeni civil war — exacerbated by the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention in March 2015 — has been...