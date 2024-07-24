E-Paper | July 24, 2024

Missing 13-year-old girl recovered from Karachi within 72 hours: Lahore police

Imran Gabol Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 09:54pm
A 13-year-old missing girl rescued from Karachi by Lahore police on Monday. — Investigation Police Lahore
A 13-year-old missing girl rescued from Karachi by Lahore police on Monday. — Investigation Police Lahore

A 13-year-old missing girl was safely rescued from Karachi within 72 hours after timely action by the Lahore police.

A press release issued on Monday by the Lahore police’s investigation wing said the girl had taken Rs300,000 from her home and left for Karachi without informing anyone to meet actor Kubra Khan of who she was a fan.

It added that prompt action was initiated on Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry’s notice of the incident and the girl was rescued with the help of human intelligence and advanced technology by the team of Faisal Town in-charge Muhammad Waleed.

The press release said the girl was handed over to her parents at the SSP’s office and they expressed their gratitude to the police for the recovery.

SSP Chaudhry distributed certificates of commendation among the police officers who safely recovered the girl. She said the girl’s brother had filed a case of her abduction at the Faisal Town police station.

“Protection of lives and property of citizens is police’s top priority,” she was quoted as saying by the statement.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reforming militants
24 Jul, 2024

Reforming militants

Such initiatives have been tried before, in Swat for instance, at centres run by the military as well as NGOs.
IPP debate
24 Jul, 2024

IPP debate

A FIERCE debate blaming the exorbitant electricity prices on expensive power purchase agreements with IPPs has been...
Political vendettas
24 Jul, 2024

Political vendettas

IT seems that the PML-N and PPP need to be reminded again that they are doing themselves a considerable disservice ...
Security concerns
23 Jul, 2024

Security concerns

All stakeholders want what is best for the country and its people; their differing approaches shouldn’t be viewed with such suspicion all the time.
Frankfurt vandalism
23 Jul, 2024

Frankfurt vandalism

THE state needs to seek serious answers from the German authorities regarding the July 20 mob attack targeting...
Stressed cotton economy
23 Jul, 2024

Stressed cotton economy

DECREASING cotton production should be a worry for the government because of its socioeconomic implications. Early...