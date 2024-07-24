Missing 13-year-old girl recovered from Karachi within 72 hours: Lahore police

A 13-year-old missing girl was safely rescued from Karachi within 72 hours after timely action by the Lahore police.

A press release issued on Monday by the Lahore police’s investigation wing said the girl had taken Rs300,000 from her home and left for Karachi without informing anyone to meet actor Kubra Khan of who she was a fan.

It added that prompt action was initiated on Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry’s notice of the incident and the girl was rescued with the help of human intelligence and advanced technology by the team of Faisal Town in-charge Muhammad Waleed.

The press release said the girl was handed over to her parents at the SSP’s office and they expressed their gratitude to the police for the recovery.

SSP Chaudhry distributed certificates of commendation among the police officers who safely recovered the girl. She said the girl’s brother had filed a case of her abduction at the Faisal Town police station.

“Protection of lives and property of citizens is police’s top priority,” she was quoted as saying by the statement.